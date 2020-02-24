Realme X50 Pro launched: India’s first 5G phone starts at Rs 37,999

Realme X50 features Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and 4200mAH battery with 65W fast charging. Realme X50 features Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and 4200mAH battery with 65W fast charging.

Realme finally launches India’s first 5G phone, the Realme X50 Pro. The smartphone goes official at an event in New Delhi today. The Realme X50 Pro is also the country’s first phone to come with Qualcomm’s flagship processor Snapdragon 865. Some of the other key highlights of the Realme X50 Pro 5G are 6.44-inch Super AMOLED screen with 90hz refresh rate, dual punch-hole design, Realme UI based on Android 10, 64MP quad rear camera setup and 65W SuperDart fast charging support.

Realme X50 Pro 5G price in India, availability

The Realme X50 Pro 5G launched in India at a starting price of Rs 37,999. The smartphone comes in three variants including 6GB RAM/128GB of internal storage, 8GB RAM/128GB storage and 12GB RAM/256GB of internal storage. Sadly, the smartphone doesn’t come with expandable storage support.

The base model with 6GB RAM model is priced at Rs 37,999 the 8GB RAM model comes for Rs 39,999, and lastly the top-end model of the phone with 12GB RAM costs Rs 44,999. The Realme X50 Pro 5G will go on sale for the first time today on Realme.com and Flipkart. It will be available in two colours– Rust Red and Moss Green.

Realme X50 Pro 5G specifications

Realme gets into the premium smartphone segment with the Realme X50 Pro 5G. The company is exploring various price points and not just sticking to the budget segment. The Realme X50 Pro 5G is the first phone in India to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. The phone comes paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone packs 4200mAh battery paired with 65W SuperDart fast charging support. Realme claims that the phone can be charged completely in just 35 minutes.

The Realme phone includes six cameras in total. There are four sensors on the back and two on the front. On the rear panel, the Realme X50 Pro includes a primary 64MP Samsung sensor, 8MP ultra-wide lens which apparently can also click macro shots, 12MP telephoto lens and finally a 2MP depth sensor for portrait shots. For selfies, the Realme phone includes a 32MP primary image sensor coupled with the 8MP Sony IMX616 sensor. Both the front and back camera supports EIS but no OIS. Night mode comes to both the back as well as the selfie camera.

The Realme X50 Pro 5G runs Realme UI based on Android 10 software out of the box. The phone comes with frosted glass design similar to the OnePlus 7 and 7T series phones. The design makes the Realme phone look different from other Realme phones. Sadly, this one too doesn’t come with any IP rating for dust and water resistance as such.

