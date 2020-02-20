Realme X50 Pro 5G to sport six cameras, reveals company ahead of Feb 24 launch

Realme X50 Pro 5G will feature six cameras in all including dual selfie cameras and four cameras at the back. Realme X50 Pro 5G will feature six cameras in all including dual selfie cameras and four cameras at the back.

Realme X50 Pro 5G will launch in India on February 24. Ahead of the official debut, the company has revealed on Twitter the phone will sport six cameras in total including dual selfie cameras and 64MP quad rear cameras. Another highlight will be support for 105-degree ultra-wide-angle on the dual 32MP front cameras. Separately, Realme CMO Xu Qi Chase also shared details of the X50 Pro’s camera as well as photo samples on social networking site Weibo.

Among key features of the 64MP main back camera will be 20x hybrid zoom, 119-degree ultra-wide mode, Super Nightscape 3.0 as well as portrait blur video and UIS Max super video stabilisation. When it comes to front cameras, 105-degree ultra-wide mode will be supported on the dual 32MP lens along with UIS Max super video stabilisation. The front camera lens will be placed in the punch hole on the top left on the display.

Realme X50 Pro 5G will be announced globally via an online event in Madrid on February 24. The India launch event will be held simultaneously from 2:30 pm IST. The smartphone will pack the flagship Snapdragon 865 processor and is touted as India’s first 5G smartphone. The X50 Pro launches a day ahead of iQOO 3, which will also be powered by Snapdragon 865 processor and will unveil in India on February 25. Clearly, Realme X50 Pro will be a flagship device and the pricing is expected to be around Rs 40,000 and above, though we will have to wait for an official launch to know more.

More features confirmed for Realme X50 Pro 5G include a 90Hz Super AMOLED Fullscreen display and company’s new 65W SuperDart Charge fast charging technology, which will be an update over the existing VOOC and SuperVOOC charging technologies. Realme X50 Pro is expected to come with up to 12GB RAM coupled with 128GB/256GB of internal storage.

