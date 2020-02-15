Realme X50 Pro 5G launch on February 24: Everything we know

Unlike the Realme X50 5G, the device will not sport a 120Hz refresh rate display instead, it will come with a 90Hz Super AMOLED Fullscreen display according to the recent teaser. Unlike the Realme X50 5G, the device will not sport a 120Hz refresh rate display instead, it will come with a 90Hz Super AMOLED Fullscreen display according to the recent teaser.

Realme will be launching its Realme X50 Pro 5G on February 24. The company was earlier expected to launch the device at MWC 2020, however, due to the coronavirus outbreak, it got cancelled.

The device according to recent teasers released by the company will feature a 90Hz Super AMOLED display and 65W SuperDart Charge support. The company will be launching the device via an online event streamed through Madrid, it is also expected to launch the device simultaneously in India.

The teaser image also shows that the device will feature a dual hole-punch selfie camera. It also shows that the device will not sport a curved display like the Xiaomi Mi 10 series.

In a separate teaser, the company confirms that the device will come with the company’s new 65W SuperDart Charge fast charging technology. This will be a big update over its existing VOOC and SuperVOOC charging technologies.

Apart from all of this, according to earlier reports, the Realme X50 Pro 5G will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. It will come with a minimum of 6GB of RAM, which will go up to 12GB paired with 128GB/256GB of internal storage.

