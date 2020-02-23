Realme X50 Pro 5G India launch tomorrow: Specs, price in India, how to watch livestream

The launch event of the Realme X50 Pro 5G will begin at 2:30PM on February 24 in New Delhi. The launch event of the Realme X50 Pro 5G will begin at 2:30PM on February 24 in New Delhi.

Realme X50 Pro 5G is all set to launch in India on Monday, February 24. Officially, this is the first 5G phone launching in the country. Ahead of the launch, a lot has been revealed about the Realme X50 Pro 5G. We already know some of its key specifications and also how the device will look. Let’s take a quick look at everything we know about Realme’s first 5G phone and how can you watch the livestream of the launch event.

Realme X50 Pro 5G: How to watch livestream

The launch event of the Realme X50 Pro 5G will begin at 2:30PM on February 24 in New Delhi. Interested consumers will be able to watch the event livestream on the company’s official website or social media channels including Twitter and Facebook. You can click here to watch the livestream of the Realme X50 Pro India launch event.

Realme X50 Pro 5G confirmed specifications

First of all, we know that Realme X50 Pro 5G will be the company’s first 5G enabled smartphone. In fact, the Realme X50 Pro 5G is the first 5G phone launching in the country followed by iQOO 3. Given it’s a 5G phone, it’s powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 865 processor.

Interestingly, the Realme phone comes with dual 5G mode, meaning two SIMs can run 5G at the same time. Well, as we all know this feature will not make sense for Indian consumers right now considering the country isn’t 5G ready yet.

The Realme X50 Pro 5G will come packed with six cameras in total, two on the front and four at the back. The quad camera setup at the back will be aligned vertically, similar to the Realme X2. On the front the phone will include a dual punch hole camera where the second one will be an ultra-wide sensor for selfies. Realme is yet to reveal the back camera details. However, leaks suggest that the phone will pack a primary 64MP primary sensor.

Another interesting bit about the Realme X50 Pro 5G will be the 65W SuperDart charger. Until now, Realme used Oppo’s fast charging charger but now the company is all set to introduce its own fast charger and is calling it SuperDart. Official teasers have revealed that the X50 Pro will include Type C charging port similar to some of the latest Realme phones.

The company has also confirmed that the Realme X50 Pro will come packed with a 90hz display. Well, it could have been better to see a 120hz display on this phone but 90hz isn’t all that bad either. No further details about the phone have been revealed by the company.

Well, it is confirmed that Realme X50 Pro 5G will come with Realme UI software considering last month the company said all upcoming phones will run their new UI.

Realme X50 Pro 5G price in India

Realme is yet to officially confirm the India price of the X50 Pro 5G. Reports, however, suggest that considering it will come with the latest flagship Snapdragon 865 processor with 5G support the phone will be expensive. According to a report coming from PTI, the Realme X50 Pro 5G could be priced around Rs 50,000.

