Realme X50 Pro 5G India Launch LIVE Updates: Expected specs, price in India, and more

Realme X50 Pro 5G Price in India, Specifications, Features Launch Live Updates: Realme is all set to launch India’s first 5G phone today. It is the Realme X50 Pro 5G. The launch event of the Realme X50 Pro 5G will begin at 2:30PM today in New Delhi. The live stream of the event can be watched at the company’s official website, realme.com. The launch event will also be streamed live on Realme’s YouTube as well as social media channels including Twitter and Facebook.

Ahead of the launch Realme has already revealed some of the key specifications of the Realme X20 Pro 5G. The company has confirmed that the 5G phone will be powered by Snapdragon 865 processor which is the latest SOC from Qualcomm. Notably, this is the first smartphone in India to come with the flagship processor and also the first to come with 5G support.

Here’s everything you need to know about the soon-to-be-launched Realme X50 Pro 5G

Realme has also confirmed that the X50 Pro 5G will come with 90hz screen and quad cameras on the back panel. In total the Realme phone will pack six cameras, two on the front and four at the back panel. The 5G phone will come with 65W SuperDart fast charging support, Realme has officially confirmed.