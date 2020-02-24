Realme X50 Pro 5G India Launch LIVE Updates: Expected specs, price in India, and more

Realme X50 Pro 5G Price in India, Specifications, Features Launch Live Updates: Realme is all set to launch India’s first 5G phone today. It is the Realme X50 Pro 5G. The launch event of the Realme X50 Pro 5G will begin at 2:30PM today in New Delhi. The live stream of the event can be watched at the company’s official website, realme.com. The launch event will also be streamed live on Realme’s YouTube as well as social media channels including Twitter and Facebook.
Ahead of the launch Realme has already revealed some of the key specifications of the Realme X20 Pro 5G. The company has confirmed that the 5G phone will be powered by Snapdragon 865 processor which is the latest SOC from Qualcomm. Notably, this is the first smartphone in India to come with the flagship processor and also the first to come with 5G support.
Here’s everything you need to know about the soon-to-be-launched Realme X50 Pro 5G
Realme has also confirmed that the X50 Pro 5G will come with 90hz screen and quad cameras on the back panel. In total the Realme phone will pack six cameras, two on the front and four at the back panel. The 5G phone will come with 65W SuperDart fast charging support, Realme has officially confirmed.
Highlights
Realme X50 Pro 5G will be packed with lots of powerful features. The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm's latest flagship processor, Snapdragon 865. This is the first smartphone to come with this processor to India. Realme has confirmed that India's first 5G phone will come with dual 5G mode. This means that if you're using two SIM cards both of them will be able to support 5G network.
According to leaks and rumours the Realme X50 Pro 5G will pack a big AMOLEd display with 90hz refresh rate. The phone will include dual punch hole camera system on the front. Well, this is the first time that a Realme phone will come with such a screen design. Leaks suggest that the main camera could include 32MP image sensor. No details on the second selfie camera as of yet.
On the rear panel, the Realme X50 Pro 5G will include four image sensors primary being a 64MP camera. For now we aren't sure on whether the company will use a Sony or Samsung sensor for the primary camera. The Realme phone is expected to come with a big battery under-the-hood and of course 65W SuperDart fast charging support.