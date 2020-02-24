Realme X50 Pro 5G first impressions: A day with India’s first 5G phone

Realme X50 pro first impressions: Realme X50 Pro 5G launches in India (Image: Sneha Saha/Indian Express) Realme X50 pro first impressions: Realme X50 Pro 5G launches in India (Image: Sneha Saha/Indian Express)

Of late there has been a lot of buzz around which brand will bring in India’s first 5G smartphone. Even as a Twitter war rages between Realme, iQOO and Xiaomi, today Realme will emerge the winner by making its Realme X50 Pro 5G available for purchase in the country. While the excitement is understandable, do Indian customers really need a 5G phone when the country is nowhere near getting a network that supports such a device? Not really, I would say.

But since we did get our hands on India’s first 5G phone, we took a closer look at how the Realme X50 Pro 5G performs.

After a day using the phone, I really wanted a fresh design that matches up the hype around the phone. The Realme X50 Pro 5G, except for the frosted glass finish like the OnePlus 7 and 7T series, looks identical to the Realme X2 with the vertically aligned quad-rear camera module and golden accent surrounding the the main rear camera.

Most Realme phones come with a glossy back but due to the frosted glass finish Realme X50 Pro 5G looks different from the rest. I like the choice of colours for the phone — Moss Green and Rust Red. The green one is subtle. And the frosted glass finish ensures this phone doesn’t register ugly fingerprint marks unlike those with glossy glass or plastic backs.

From the front, the Realme X50 Pro looks different thanks to the dual punch hole camera design. It is due to this design that the bezels on the sides of the phone get much slimmer than any other Realme phone. But sadly despite the big 6.44-inch Samsung Super AMOLED display, the screen of the phone seems extremely dull. The screen is barely visible in bright daylight in maximum brightness. Indoors and at night, however, the screen brightness is just fine.

For security the Realme X50 Pro comes with both Face ID as well as in-display fingerprint sensor. Both worked well and unlocked the phones in the blink of an eye.

In the short time I spent with the Realme X50 Pro 5G, I clicked some pictures with the phone. In daylight the phone captures pretty good and detailed photos. The pictures look very crisp and colours are accurate. However, in low light the camera struggles to capture a decent shot most of the time. The night mode helps in this situation but not a lot. The ultra wide lens does a fantastic job. Pictures clicked in 5X optical hybrid zoom captures a lot of details, which is great.

The Realme X50 Pro 5G also clicks well detailed and crisp selfies. In one of the selfies I clicked, the hair strands and eye lashes look very sharp. There are several beauty modes but they bring out artificial looking results. I personally prefer the normal selfie mode that doesn’t add filters to pictures and make it look natural. The portrait shots clicked with the front camera also look great with sharp edges and the background properly blurred out. I’m yet to test other camera modes like Night selfie mode, front ultra wide, among others and will talk about all of them in the full review.

The Realme X50 Pro runs Realme UI based on Android 10. This is the first time I used Realme UI and it feels much better, smoother and less cluttered than ColorOS. The camera app is now simplified and key options or camera modes are easily reachable and not hidden in some menu.

For me, the Realme X50 Pro 5G lasts for 1.5 days easily on a single charge, which is very impressive. The phone comes with a 65W SuperDart charger and took around 30 min to charge from 9 per cent to 100 per cent. The 65W SuperDart charger I feel is almost at par with OnePlus’s Dashcharger, which is one of the fastest chargers in the industry right now.

