Realme X50 5G with Snapdragon 765G to launch on January 7

Realme X50 5G, which is the company’s first 5G smartphone will launch in China on January 7. Realme confirmed in a post on Chinese social networking site Weibo that Realme X50 will unveil at an event in Beijing on this date. Ahead of official launch of the X50 5G, Realme confirmed several details about the smartphone such as five-dimensional ice-cooled heat dissipation, support for dual-channel Wi-Fi / 5G online, and more.

Realme also revealed the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G processor. The mobile platform was unveiled at Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Tech Summit 2019 at Hawaii earlier this month. The Snapdragon 765G is targeted at mid-tier Android smartphones and come with brings integrated 5G connectivity, AI processing as well as Snapdragon Elite Gaming experiences.

Realme X50 5G will be among the first smartphones to commercially launch with Snapdragon 765G processor. More features supported by the processor are enhanced camera capabilities like HDR10 4K video recording, and support for up to 192MP camera sensor.

Though Realme has not hinted at camera specifications of Realme X50 5G, the company shared a photo previously which suggests dual cameras on the front included in hole punch inside the display. Reports suggest a 32MP primary sensor coupled with an 8MP secondary camera on the front, though there is no official confirmation.

Apart from this, Realme is said to support dual-channel Wi-Fi / 5G online at the same time for faster network speeds in various scenarios. Another notable feature will be 100 per cent coverage of core heat sources, thanks to ultra-large liquid-cooled copper tube with 8mm diameter and 410 cubic metres ultra-large volume along with five-dimensional ice-cooled heat dissipation.

