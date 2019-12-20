Realme X50 5G to offer 100% coverage of heating sources, 5G ice-cooled heat dissipation

Realme X50 5G will have ultra-large liquid-cooled copper tube with 8mm diameter and 410 cubic metres ultra-large volume along with five-dimensional ice-cooled heat dissipation for 100 per cent coverage of core heat sources. (Image: Realme/Weibo) Realme X50 5G will have ultra-large liquid-cooled copper tube with 8mm diameter and 410 cubic metres ultra-large volume along with five-dimensional ice-cooled heat dissipation for 100 per cent coverage of core heat sources. (Image: Realme/Weibo)

Realme X50, which is the company’s upcoming 5G flagship smartphone, will offer 100 per cent coverage of core heating sources. Realme took to Chinese social networking site Weibo to reveal in an official post that Realme X50 5G will have ultra-large liquid-cooled copper tube with 8mm diameter and 410 cubic metres ultra-large volume along with five-dimensional ice-cooled heat dissipation for 100 per cent coverage of core heat sources.

Realme X50 5G is expected to launch early next year. Ahead of official announcement, the company has confirmed several features in official teasers. Prior to this, Realme unveiled the smartphone will support dual-channel Wi-Fi / 5G online at the same time for faster network speeds in various scenarios.

In a separate post, Realme revealed that when it comes to a full Netcom experience, Realme X50 5G will support dual networking mode of Standalone as well as Non-Standalone and cover major 5G bands such as n1, n41, n78, and n79. Going by official teasers, 5G will be a big focus with Realme X50, which will be the company’s first 5G smartphone. It is expected to be announced in China in early 2020, though the company has not officially confirmed a launch date as of now.

Realme X50 5G will have dual-lens selfie cameras included in punch-hole inside the screen, as revealed in an official teaser poster. This means Realme will likely ditch a pop-up selfie camera style in favour of a dual pill-shaped punch-hole display. Reports suggest a 32MP primary sensor coupled with an 8MP secondary camera on the front.

Though detailed specifications of Realme X50 5G are unclear at this point, the phone could feature a 6.6-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate. When it comes to rear camera, the phone could have a 64MP primary Sony IMX686 sensor. Further, the smartphone is said to pack up to 8GB RAM.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd