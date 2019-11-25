Realme X50 5G to feature two selfie cameras: Here are other phones with dual front cameras

Realme’s next flagship will have 5G and the dual-lens selfie camera. The brand has teased its X50 smartphone on the Sino Weibo social media network in China and going by the teaser poster, the phone appears to have a punch-hole selfie camera.

No further details have been provided by the brand, but it is clear that Realme is ready to ditch a pop-up selfie camera in favour of a dual pill-shaped punch-hole display featuring two selfie cameras. OnePlus is another brand that is rumoured to drop the pop-up camera for a hole-punch display on the OnePlus 8 Pro.

While it’s the first time Realme will be offering a smartphone with a dual front-facing camera, but there are already phones available in the market that have two cameras on the front. Here is a list of smartphones that feature dual selfies cameras.

Samsung Galaxy S10+

The Galaxy S10+ is one of the best flagship smartphones with a dual front-facing camera. The Galaxy S10+ comes with a 10MP selfie camera and an 8MP RGB depth camera. Both of these cameras work in tandem allowing you to capture wider and portrait shots, and the performance is excellent. Read our review of the Samsung Galaxy S10+ here.

Google Pixel 3 XL

There’s a dual 8MP front-facing camera on the Pixel 3 XL, allowing for wide-angle selfies. One is the standard lens with an f/8 aperture and a 75 degree field of view and the other is a wide-angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture and a 97-degree field of view. The selfie camera is equipped to handle 1080p videos. Read our review of the Google Pixel 3 XL here.

LG V40 ThinQ

LG V40 ThinQ, too, has two front-facing cameras on the front. The setup comprises of an 8MP regular shooter and a 5MP wide0-angle camera. What makes the V40’s dual front cameras interesting is that both cameras come with a different field of views: an 8MP, 80-degree camera and a 5MP, 90-degree camera. Read our review of the LG V40 ThinQ here.

Asus 6Z

Perhaps the highlight of the Asus 6Z is its unique camera setup, which consists of two camera sensors. There’s a 48MP primary camera lens and a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens with a field of view of 126 degrees. Even though the cameras are on the backside, but since the phone has a mechanical camera module, they also serve as dual front cameras. Read our review of Asus 6Z here.

Vivo V17 Pro

Vivo V17 Pro is another smartphone with a dual selfie camera. In fact, its the first phone with two pop-up selfie cameras. The single module contains two lenses, a 32MP wide-angle lens and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a 105-degree field of view. The wide-angle lens is useful when taking a large group selfie, something that is impossible to capture using a regular lens. Read our review of the Vivo V17 Pro here.