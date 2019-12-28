Realme X50 5G to come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 64MP quad camera

Realme will also be launching its Realme Buds Air in China on January 7. (Image: Weibo) Realme will also be launching its Realme Buds Air in China on January 7. (Image: Weibo)

Realme will soon be launching its first 5G enabled smartphone in China, called the Realme X50 5G. As the launch date nears, the company is teasing new features of the device in bits. Now Realme Product Director, Wang Wei Derek, has shared a new image of the device on Weibo showcasing the side-mounted fingerprint sensor along with a 64MP quad camera setup.

The image confirms that the Realme X50 5G won’t be sporting an in-display sensor. Realme X series smartphones till date have had an in-display fingerprint scanner. However, this change might have been made to keep the cost of the phone down by using an LCD panel instead of an LED panel.

Derek has also shared a camera sample taken with the Realme X50 5G’s 64MP quad camera. The sample is of a mountainous region taken at the time of dawn. It shows the amount of detail that the device can capture and its colour reproduction capabilities.

In a separate post, Derek shared a screenshot taken from the Realme X50 5G, which showcases the battery life after one day of use to be at 62 per cent. From which the device can be speculated to have a battery life of two days. The company is yet to reveal the battery capacity of the device.

Confirmed specifications of the Realme X50 5G include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor and support for the company’s own VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge technology.

In separate news, the company has also teased that it will be launching its Realme Buds Air in China on January 7. To recall, they have already been launched in India.

