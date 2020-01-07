Realme X50 5G launched with Snapdragon 765G chip and Realme UI

Realme X50 5G features 64MP quad rear camera setup, 30W fast charging. (Image: Realme) Realme X50 5G features 64MP quad rear camera setup, 30W fast charging. (Image: Realme)

Realme has unveiled its first-ever 5G phone Realme X50 in China that also comes with a punch-hole screen. The highlights of the Realme X50 5G include a 120Hz display, 64MP quad-rear camera setup, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. The phone is available for pre-orders in the country and the first sale will start from January 14, 2020.

The Realme X50 5G comes in 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB RAM models. The starting price of the phone is Yuan 2,499 (around Rs 25,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage whereas the 6GB RAM + 256GB internal storage model is priced at Yuan 2,699 (around Rs 27,000). The Realme X50 5G also comes in a 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM variant that is priced at Yuan 2,999 (around Rs 30,000).

Realme has announced that there will also be Master Edition for the Realme X50 5G that will come with 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage and retail at Yuan 3,099 (around Rs 31,000). There is no word on the phone’s India availability but since India is an important market for Realme, we can expect the X50 to arrive here as well.

Realme X50 5G specifications

Realme X50 5G features a 6.57-inch FHD+ punch-hole display with 2340×1080 pixels resolution, 90.4 per cent screen-to-body ratio, and 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage. The phone is backed by a 4,200mAh battery with support for 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging.

Realme X50 5G comes in 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB RAM variants. (Image: Realme) Realme X50 5G comes in 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB RAM variants. (Image: Realme)

The Realme X50 5G sports a quad-camera setup at the back where the primary 64MP Samsung GW1 sensor is clubbed with an 8MP ultrawide angle lens, a 12MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, Realme X50 5G features a 16MP lens paired with an 8MP ultrawide sensor placed in the hole punch.

Realme 5i launched in India: Check full specs, price, variants and everything else

The Realme X50 5G is the brand’s first smartphone to come with ColorOS 7 with Realme UI on top of Android 10. Instead of an under-display fingerprint sensor, the phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The Realme X50 5G employ dual-band SA/NSA support for 5G networks as well as VoLTE networks and comes with NFC and 3.5mm headphone jack.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd