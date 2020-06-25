Realme X3 SuperZoom, Realme BudsQ launched in India

Realme X3 SuperZoom has a 60x digital zoom (Source: Realme website) Realme X3 SuperZoom has a 60x digital zoom (Source: Realme website)

Realme has launched its much-talked-about Realme X3 and X3 SuperZoom in India in a live-streamed event on their social media handles. Realme X3 phones are the company’s bid to compete with smartphone makers in the mid-level range. The showstopper of the launch event, Realme X3 SuperZoom has a 6.6-inch FullHD LCD display powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor in the hood along with 12 GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage in the top variant. It runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on the top. Realme X3 Superzoom top variant is priced at Rs 32,999 and the base variant (8GB RAM and 128GB storage )at Rs 27,999.

As the name suggests, Realme X3 SuperZoom’s USP is its camera. It has a periscope designed optically stabilized telephoto camera which has a 5x optical zoom and 60x digital zoom. Apart from the telephoto camera at the rear, Realme X3 Superzoom has a 64-megapixel primary camera, an eight-megapixel ultra-wide, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

Realme has also taken lead from the leading smartphone makers as their FullHD screen has a 120Hz refresh rate. Realme X3 Superzoom also has two cameras at the front including a 32-megapixel shutter and another eight-megapixel ultra-wide. The front cameras are in the bottom left corner of the smartphone.

The smartphone also supports 30 Watt fast wired charging to power its 4,200 mAh battery. as there is no wireless charging option available. It is available in two colour options — Arctic White and Glacier Blue.

The Realme X3’s base variant with 6GB RAM and 128 GB storage is priced at Rs 24,999 whereas the 8GB variant with same storage is priced at Rs 26,999. The Realme X series will gon on sale starting June 30 on Amazon, Flipkart and Realme’s website.

Apart from the smartphone, Realme also launched its truly wireless earbuds named Realme BudsQ for Rs 1,999. The Realme BudsQ are expected to rival with Redmi Earbuds S which are priced at Rs 1,799. It will go on sale starting July 1. This is Realme’s third attempt at wireless earbuds after Realme Buds Air and Realme Buds Air Neo.

Realme Buds Q have 10mm drivers with Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity support with an IPX4 rating for sweat and power resistance. It also has basic touch inputs to allow the user to play, pause, skip and answer phone calls.

The Realme event also saw the launch of its adventurer backpack. Realme has increased the space in its backpack as it can now store a 17-inch laptop. It also has an IPX4 rating. The Realme adventurer backpack is priced at Rs 1,499.

