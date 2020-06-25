Realme X3 SuperZoom, Realme Buds Q launch LIVE UPDATES: When and how to watch the livestream

Realme X3 Superzoom has already been launched in Europe starting at Euro 499 (approximately Rs 42,900). (Image: Realme) Realme X3 Superzoom has already been launched in Europe starting at Euro 499 (approximately Rs 42,900). (Image: Realme)

Realme will launch Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom in India today. The series will succeed Realme X2 series that went official last year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company will host an online-only event, which will begin at 12:30 PM IST. The company will stream the event live on its official YouTube channel, Twitter handle and Facebook page.

Realme has already confirmed that both the smartphones launching under the X-series will come with 4G network support only and no 5G support. Basically, this means that the devices will be a bit different than the variants available in other markets. To recall, Realme X3 Superzoom has already been launched in Europe starting at Euro 499 (approximately Rs 42,900). The company is yet to launch its Realme X3 smartphone globally. In addition to Realme X3 series the company will also launch its third truly wireless earbuds in India, called Realme Buds Q.

In other markets, Realme X3 SuperZoom sports a 6.6-inch full HD display with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels and support for 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor. It comes with 12GB RAM along with 256GB of internal storage. It runs Google’s Android 10 operating system with the company’s own Realme UI on top. All of this is backed by a 4,200mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging technology. The device sports a quad camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP periscope lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. The rear camera supports 60x SuperZoom capabilities. On the front, it features a dual camera setup consisting of a 32MP primary sensor along with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens.