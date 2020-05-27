Realme X3 Super Zoom official: 7 key features of this flagship smartphone (Image: Realme) Realme X3 Super Zoom official: 7 key features of this flagship smartphone (Image: Realme)

After months of lockdown, smartphones have started launching again. In just a month the market has again been flooded with new devices. It’s difficult to keep a count on the number of phones that have launched this month. After launching the Realme Narzo 10 series in India the company has now unveiled Realme X3 Super Zoom but in the European market. The flagship device starts at a price of EUR 499 that roughly translates to Rs 43,300.

Currently, the Realme X3 Super Zoom is available only in the European market and there are no words on whether the device will be made available in other markets or not. It is unlikely that the Realme X3 Super Zoom will head to the Indian market. Here are some of the key features of the newly Realme X3 Super Zoom that you must note.

–The Realme X3 Super Zoom is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor coupled Adreno 640 GPU paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone doesn’t support option for expandable storage via microSD card. Given the hardware specifications expect the smartphone to offer good overall performance and be able to run all kinds of games very well.

–As far as the design is concerned the Realme X3 Super Zoom looks good with a neat and classy design. The phone includes punch hole style camera design and radient finish at the back with glossy finish.

–The Realme X3 Super Zoom comes bundled with a 6.6-inch full-HD+ LCD display that offers 1,080×2,400 pixels resolution with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone also comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection which will ensure the device is durable. The fingerprint sensor is integrated in the power button.

–In terms of camera the Realme X3 Super Zoom includes four cameras at the back and two on the front. The phone includes a 64MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 8MP periscope lens, 8MP ultra-wide lens with f/2.3 aperture and lastly a 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. The periscope lens offers 5x optical zoom or 60x digital zoom and optical image stabilisation (OIS).

–On the front the Realme X3 Super Zoom includes two cameras. The primary selfie camera is a 32MP lens with f/2.5 aperture while the secondary is an 8MP ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture. On the software front the Realme X3 SuperZoom comes with Realme UI software based on Android 10.

–The smartphone comes with a 4,200mAh battery that supports 30W dart charge. The Realme smartphone also includes several connectivity options including — Bluetooth v5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, and USB Type-C for charging. It also comes with GPS, GLONSS, BeiDou, Magnetic induction sensor, Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Gyro-meter, and Acceleration sensor.

–The phone comes in two variants — base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage while the top-end model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Realme is yet to reveal the pricing of the 8GB model, while the 12GB RAM model is priced at EUR 499 (translates to Rs 43,300). The phone comes in two colours — Arctic White and Glacier Blue.

Realme recently launched several AIOT products in the country including Realme TV 32-inch and 43-inch, Realme Watch, Realme Buds Air Neo. In the upcoming months Realme has said that it will launch more and more IoT products in India alongside smartphones.

