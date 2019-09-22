Realme X2 to feature a 4,000mAh battery with support for VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge technology

Realme recently launched its first smartphone to sport a 64MP camera, called the Realme XT in India. Now, the company is working on launching the successor to the Realme X, called the Realme X2. The company is expected to launch the device on September 24 in China.

Now the company has posted a teaser on Weibo stating that the device will come with a 4,000mAh battery. The teaser poster also reiterates that fact that the device will come with the company’s own 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge technology.

It has already been revealed that the Realme X2 will feature a 64MP quad camera setup on the back, just like the Realme XT. It is also being said that the Realme X2 will be called the Realme XT 730G in China, due to it being powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor.

According to leaked specifications, the Realme XT 730G will feature a 6.4-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor paired with 6GB/8GB RAM options.

It will run Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own ColorOS 6.0 skin on top. All of this will be backed by a 4,000mAh battery. It will come with a 64MP quad camera setup on the back and will feature a 32MP selfie camera on the front.