Realme X2 launch Live Updates: Realme X2 starts at Rs 16,999, Realme Buds Air at Rs 3,999

Realme X2 Price in India, Specifications, Features India Launch Live Updates: The Realme X2 and Realme Buds Air have launched in India. The Realme X2 will start at a price of Rs 16,999 and go up to Rs 19,999. Realme has revealed almost all the key specifications of the Realme X2. Some of the key features of the Realme X2 are Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, 32MP selfie camera, 64MP rear camera system, 30W fast charging support, among other things. The Realme XT will be available on Flipkart and Realme.com. The first sale is on December 20.
Realme Buds Air is also launched in India alongside the Realme XT successor. The Realme Buds Air is the first-ever ‘truly’ wireless earbuds from the company and is priced at Rs 3,999. The Realme Buds Air will come with wireless charging support and look almost identical to Apple’s AirPods. The Ralme Buds Air comes in three colours in India: White, Black, and Yellow.
The Realme X2 comes in three variants:
4GB RAM + 64GB storage at Rs 16,999
6GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 18,999
8Gb RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 19,999
First sale is on December 20 on Flipkart and Realme.com
The Realme Buds Air launched in India at Rs 3,999. It will be available starting today.
Realme Paysa has four business line: Lending, savings and protection, insurance, and payments. 'We want to make financial education easy and simple,' says Realme. The Realme Paysa beta app will be available on Google Play store. No available on iOS announced yet. Realme Paysa comes with features like: Free credit report (show credit score ) and personal loans (starting Rs 8000 to 1 lakh). Business can take loan from Realme Paysa .
Similar to the Realme XT, the Realme X2 comes with 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen, in-display fingerprint sensor, and waterdrop notch on the top of the screen. Realme confirms that the Realme X2 will soon get dar mode.
The Realme X2 is powered by a Snapdragon 730G processor. The chipset is designed for gaming smartphones in the mid-range segment. The phone comes with a 4000mAh battery coupled with 30W VOOV fast charging solution. The phone supports dual channel network acceleration, which means the device can be connected to two WiFi networks at the same time.
Realme X2 comes with 6$MP main camera on the back, 8MP ultra wide angle lens, 2MP macro lens and 2MP depth senor for portrait pictures. The Realme X2 comes in three colours: Pearl Green, Pearl White and Black. The Realme X2 comes with ultra-wide angle video mode, real-time video bokeh. On the front the Realme X2 comes with 32MP selfie camera. The phone comes with selfie night scape.
Realme X2 is finally announced in India. The company is currently talking about Realme's journey in the country. Realme is calling the Realme X2 as the mid-premium flagship of the year.
Realme will launch a separate wireless charging pad in the coming days, the company reveals. The Buds Air will come in three colour options: black, yellow and white.
Realme announces the Realme Buds Air in India. The Buds Air comes in three colors: Yellow, White, and Black. The Buds Air support Bluetooth 5.0 and instant pairing feature. The Buds Air comes with touch controls. Realme says that the Realme Buds Air comes with Gaming mode.
Realme launches its own financial service, Realme Paysa app will provide all kinds of financial services to the Indian consumers. It will be available to both individuals and business. Realme is the first smartphone brand to launch a fully fledged financial service in India.
Realme just previewed the Realme UI. The user interface mimics a stock version of Android. Sheth says Realme is more than a smartphone brand. Starting 2020, Realme will expand the ecosystem through a number of devices. Sheth says, in 2020 the company aims to introduce more lifestyle products.
Madhav Sheth, CEO, Realme India, takes the stage. Sheth is talking about the current lineup of devices, including the recently launched the Realme X2 Pro. Sheth is talking about the ColorOS 6.7 and the features that the software update will bring to the phones.
Realme X2 India launch event will begin in some more minutes. The crowd, the Realme Fans, and the media is seated at the launch event. In just a few more minutes from now Realme will announce the Realme X2 and the Realme Buds Air.
Alongside the Realme X2, the company is launching the Realme Buds Air, which is Realme's first ever truely wireless earbuds. Interestingly, India is the first country to get the Realme Buds Air. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed some of the key features of the Realem Buds Air. The company has confirmed that the Realme earbuds will come with wireless charging support. Realme claims that Buds Air will be able to last for up to 17 hours on a single charge. In one of the teasers, Realme revealed that the Buds Air will come in three colour variants: White, Black and Yellow.
With the Realme X2, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer will compete with Xiaomi's Redmi K20, which launched in India some months ago. The Redmi K20 comes with Snapdragon 730 processor, while the Realme X2 will come with Snapdragon 730G processor. In terms of camera, the Realme X2 will sport four rear cameras with 64MP sensor being the main. In comparison, the Redmi K20 comes with three cameras on the back with main 48MP sensor. Currently, the Redmi K20 is selling in India with a starting price of Rs 19,999. Some leaks circulating on the internet reveals that the Realme X2 will launch with a price starting at Rs 19,999. We will have to wait for Realme to officially announce the price of the Realme X2.
Realme has confirmed that the Realme X2 will be available on Flipkart and the company's official e-store, Realme.com, after the phone launches in India today. The sale date of the Realme X2 is yet to be confirmed by the company.
Ahead of the launch the Realme has revealed almost all the key specifications of the Realme X2. The company has confirmed that the Realme X2 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor. It has also revealed that the Realme X2 will come with quad cameras on the back and single image sensor on the front. Realme X2 will come with a 4000mAh battery bundled with 30W VOOC fast charging support, which compared to the Realme XT's 20W fast charging support should be faster in charging the phone. The company has also revealed that the Realme X2 will come with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display similar to the Realme XT.
Realme launched the Realme XT is India back in September this year. The upcoming Realme X2 is the successor to the Realme XT and looks almost identical to the predecssor with 3D glass design. Similar to the Realme XT, the Realme X2 comes with quad camera setup. Realme has confirmed that the Realme X2 packs a 64MP primary image sensor, 8MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens, the company has confirmed. One of the key areas where the Realme X2 will better than Realme XT is the hardware. Realme has confirmed the Realme XT will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G. Notably, this is the first phone in India to launch with this processor from Qualcomm.
The new leak coming from Ishan Agarwal reveals that the Realme X2 will launch in two variants in India. The base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. This version of the Realme X2 is said to be priced at Rs 19,999. The leak also reveals that the top-end model of the Realme X2 will pack 8GB RAM and 128Gb of internal stoarge and is expected to come with a price tag of Rs 20,999. The same leak also suggests that the phone will come in three colours. Realme is yet to reveal the official price of the Realme X2, so take the leak with a pinch of salt.
The Realme X2 launch event will be streamed live on the company's official website, YouTube channel and social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter. At the launch event today, Realme will announce the Realme X2 price in India. A new leak coming from leakster Ishan Agarwal reveals that the India price of the Realme X2 will start at Rs 19,999. It is believed, with the Realme X2, the company will aim to compete with phones like Redmi K20.