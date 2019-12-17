Realme X2 launch Live Updates: Realme X2 starts at Rs 16,999, Realme Buds Air at Rs 3,999

Realme X2 announced in India together with Realme Ear Buds, Realme Paysa and Realme UI. Realme X2 announced in India together with Realme Ear Buds, Realme Paysa and Realme UI.

Realme X2 Price in India, Specifications, Features India Launch Live Updates: The Realme X2 and Realme Buds Air have launched in India. The Realme X2 will start at a price of Rs 16,999 and go up to Rs 19,999. Realme has revealed almost all the key specifications of the Realme X2. Some of the key features of the Realme X2 are Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, 32MP selfie camera, 64MP rear camera system, 30W fast charging support, among other things. The Realme XT will be available on Flipkart and Realme.com. The first sale is on December 20.

Realme Buds Air is also launched in India alongside the Realme XT successor. The Realme Buds Air is the first-ever ‘truly’ wireless earbuds from the company and is priced at Rs 3,999. The Realme Buds Air will come with wireless charging support and look almost identical to Apple’s AirPods. The Ralme Buds Air comes in three colours in India: White, Black, and Yellow.