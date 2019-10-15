Realme X2 Pro with Snapdragon 855+, 90Hz display launched in China

Realme X2 Pro, the new flagship phone from the brand has officially launched in China. Realme X2 Pro comes with the latest Snapdragon 855+ processor, a 90hz display and four cameras at the back, which includes a 64MP main sensor. The Realme X2 Pro is going on sale in China first, and there’s no word on when this phone will come to India yet. Pre-orders are open on the Realme China website for the new phone.

Realme X2 Pro price

Realme X2 Pro comes in two colours options: a Luna white colour and Poseidon blue. The smartphone has been introduced in the following variants: 6GB+64GB, 8GB +128GB and 12GB+256GB. Realme is using UFS 2.1 storage for the 64GB option, but the 128GB, 256GB have the UFS 3.0, which is a faster storage.

Realme is offering Yuan 100 off on those who are pre-booking the phone right now. The base 6GB RAM + 64GB version will cost Yuan 2699 or nearly Rs 27,000 on conversion, though the price is listed as Yuan 2599. The 8GB RAM +128GB version will cost Yuan 2899 which comes to Rs 29,000 plus on conversion. The 12GB RAM and 256GB version will cost Yuan 3299, which is Rs 33,000 plus on conversion. The China site shows the price with Yuan 100 discount on each phone. The sale will officially start on October 18.

Realme X2 Pro specifications

Realme X2 Pro has a 6.5 inch screen with a water drop notch, and this sports a 2400X1080 resolution. The phone has a SAMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top, a 90 Hz refresh rate and 1000 nits maximum brightness. The phone has a 91.7 per cent screen to body ratio. Dimensions of the Realme X2 Pro are 161 mm x 75.7 mm x 8.7 mm and it weighs 199 grams.

The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor with 6GB, 8GB or 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and Adreno 640 GPU. The storage options are 64GB, 128GB and 256GB, with the latter two sporting the faster UFS 3.0.

It has a 64MP main camera with the company using Samsung GW1 sensor with f/1.8 aperture. It has 13MP telephoto lens, which supports up to 20x hybrid zoom and has f/2.5 aperture. The rear camera also has an 8MP wide-angle lens and 8MP macro lens. The macro lens supports 2.5 cm for a closest focusing distance.

The camera is also capable of recording 4K video at 30 frames and 60 frames per second, along with 1080p at 30 frames and 60 per seconds. It also supports slow motion video recording supports up to 960 frames per second. It has a 16MP front camera.

The Realme X2 Pro also comes with Dolby Atmos sound support. It has a 4000mAh battery with 50W SuperVOOC flash charging. Connectivity options are: Wi-Fi support for 2.4/5.1/5.8GHz band, support for 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac protocol, 2X2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0, dual frequency GPS with GPS / Glonass / Beidou supported. It also has multi-function NFC.

Sensors are: Fingerprint sensor under the display, Geomagnetic sensor, Light sensor, distance sensor, Gyro, Accelerometer, Tactile linear motor. The phone also has a 3.5 mm headphone jack and comes with stereo dual speakers and Hi-Res sound quality certification. It runs ColorOS 6.1 custom OS based on Android Pie.