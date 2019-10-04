Realme X2 Pro to support 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charge, will fully charge phone in 35 mins

Realme X2 Pro will support 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charge, the company confirmed on Twitter. Realme Europe said in a tweet that the technology is capable of charging the phone fully in 35 minutes. The phone is expected to be announced soon in Europe and China though a launch date has not been confirmed by the company as of now.

In comparison, its predecessor Realme X2 that was unveiled in China last month has a 4,000mAh battery along with 30W VOOC flash charge 4.0, which the company claimed can charge the phone 67 per cent in just 30 minutes. Realme X2 Pro is listed on the company’s Europe site as well, which reveals its key specifications such as Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor and a 90Hz Fluid display.

The phone will sport 64MP quad-camera system, just like Realme X2. The back camera setup comprises a 64MP primary lens, 115-degree ultra-wide angle lens, telephoto lens, and a Portrait lens. It will also support 20X Hybrid Zoom.

Realme’s China Product Director Wang Wei Derek confirmed on Weibo earlier this week that the company is working on Realme X2 Pro. He also posted an image revealing the device will come with a 90Hz display, though there will be an option to switch to the traditional 60Hz display as well, a feature that Google has also confirmed for Pixel 4.

🔋Charging your phone completely in 35 minutes? ⚡️With realme X2 Pro, its possible thanks to its 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charge. The quickest charge in Europe. More info: https://t.co/a2vwKm3xcf#FullSpeedFlagship #realmeX2Pro pic.twitter.com/nfs6vmFy0m — realme Europe (@realmeeurope) October 3, 2019

The Snapdragon 855+ processor in Realme X2 Pro will be paired with Adreno 640 GPU. Though the phone is listed as ‘Coming Soon’, there is no word on an exact launch date. It is expected to be announced for India market as well but we will have to wait for an official launch to know more.