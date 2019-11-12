Realme X2 Pro to launch on November 20: Price, specifications

Realme will be launching its flagship, the Realme X2 Pro in India on November 20 at an event being held in New Delhi. The launch event will take place at 12:30 PM IST. Apart from running the livestream for the brand’s fans to see, this time along, the company is also selling launch event tickets on BookMyShow for fans to experience the launch for themselves. Here’s everything we know about the launch of the upcoming Realme X2 Pro smartphone in India.

Realme X2 Pro India launch event details

Realme will be launching its X2 Pro smartphone at 12:30 PM IST on November 20. The event will take place at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Pragati Vihar in New Delhi. The company is selling its launch event tickets priced at Rs 299 on BookMyShow, however, if you are unable to make it, the company will also run a launch livestream on its YouTube channel and its social media handles.

Realme X2 Pro price

The company will announce the Indian pricing for its Realme X2 Pro smartphone on the launch date. However, the device has already been launched in China and is priced at Yuan 2,699 (approximately Rs 27,000) for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant, Yuan 2,899 (approximately Rs 29,000) for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, whereas, the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant is priced at Yuan 3,299 (approximately Rs 33,000).

Realme X2 Pro specifications

Realme X2 Pro Chinese variant sports a 6.5-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor paired with an Adreno 640 GPU. The device comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM along with up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage.

The device runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own ColorOS 6.1 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for the company’s own 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charge technology.

Realme X2 Pro sports a quad camera consisting of a 64MP primary sensor paired with a 13MP telephoto sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it features a 16MP sensor for taking selfies.