Realme X2 Pro to launch in India on November 20

Earlier this week, Realme launched its new flagship phone the Realme X2 Pro at an event in China and the phone is set to make its way to India next month. Realme will debut the X2 Pro in India on November 20 and the smartphone maker has sent out press invites for the same.

Advertising

According to the invite sent by the company, Realme will be hosting the launch event of the Realme X2 Pro in New Delhi on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at 12:30 pm. It reads, “Watch out for realme’s first flagship launch in India as the most exciting product of the year – realme X2 Pro, along with other surprises.”

Realme, however, has not provided any more details regarding its ‘other surprises’ and for now, the invite only confirms that the latest flagship by the company is on its way to India.

The smartphone comes with the latest Snapdragon 855+ processor, a 90hz display and four cameras at the back, which includes a 64MP main sensor. The pre-orders of the X2 pro are open on the Realme China’s website and the sale will officially start on October 18.

Advertising

Coming to the price of the device, in China, the Realme X2 Pro is priced at Yuan 2699 or nearly Rs 27,000 on conversion for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage version. The 8GB RAM +128GB version will cost Yuan 2899 which comes to Rs 29,000 plus on conversion. The 12GB RAM and 256GB version will cost Yuan 3299, which is Rs 33,000 plus on conversion. However, it is not necessary that the prices will be exactly the same when the phone is launched in India.

Read | Realme X2 Pro with Snapdragon 855+, 90Hz display launched in China

Realme X2 Pro comes with a 6.5-inch screen with a waterdrop notch. The screen has a 2400X1080 pixel resolution. The device features a SAMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top, a 90 Hz refresh rate and 1,000 nits maximum brightness. It has a 91.7 per cent screen to body ratio.

As discussed earlier, the Realme X2 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor paired with 6GB, 8GB or 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and Adreno 640 GPU. The storage options are 64GB, 128GB and 256GB, with the latter two supporting the faster UFS 3.0. The Realme X2 Pro also comes with Dolby Atmos sound support. It has a 4000mAh battery with 50W SuperVOOC flash charging.

Coming to the optics of the phone, the X2 Pro features a 64MP main camera with the company using Samsung GW1 sensor with f/1.8 aperture. There is a 13MP telephoto lens, which supports up to 20x hybrid zoom and has an f/2.5 aperture. The rear camera also has an 8MP wide-angle lens and an 8MP macro lens. The macro lens supports 2.5 cm for the closest focusing distance.

Also Read | OnePlus 7T Pro review: A good Android flagship

It can record 4K video at 30 frames and 60 frames per second, along with 1080p at 30 frames and 60 per seconds. It also supports slow-motion video recording up to 960 frames per second. On the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera.