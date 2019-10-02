Realme X2 Pro to come with a 90Hz display, company confirms

Realme’s China Product Director, Wang Wei Derek has confirmed on Weibo that the company is currently working on the Realme X2 Pro. The post details state that he used the Realme X2 Pro to publish it.

He also posted an image stating that the Realme X2 Pro will come with a 90Hz display with an option to switch to the traditional 60Hz display.

Realme’s Marketing Manager, Xu Qi Chase in a separate Weibo post announced that the Realme X2 Pro will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor paired with an Adreno 640 GPU.

According to an earlier report by GizmoChina, the device will be launched sometime in the middle of October.

It has also been listed on Bluetooth SIG’s website under the name Realme RMX1931. However, according to the listing, the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and not the 855+ SoC.

Not much is known about the upcoming smartphone as of now. However, according to earlier leaks and reports, it is being said that the device will sport a 6.55-inch full HD+ display. It will run Google’s Android 9 Pie operating system with the company’s own ColorOS 6.1 skin on top. It will support Bluetooth v5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi. The device will also feature a fingerprint sensor, which might be an in-display one.