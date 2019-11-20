Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5s launched in India: Price, specifications

Realme X2 Pro, the company’s first flagship with the top-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, has officially been announced for the Indian market. The company also launched its mid-range Realme 5s, which is an upgraded version of the Redmi 5 that was introduced earlier. Both phones comes with four cameras or quad-camera system at the back. Realme also launched two Master edition variants called Red Brick and Concrete for the X2 Pro, which will only be available in 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM option at Rs 34,999. The sale will be held during Christmas.

Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5s: Price in India, sale date

Realme X2 Pro will be available in Lunar White and Neptune Blue colour variants. The 8GB RAM+128 ROM option will cost Rs 29,999, while the 12GB RAM+256GB ROM model is priced at Rs 33,999. The phone will be available via special early access invite-only sale on Flipkart as well as Realme’s website.

Realme 5s comes in Crystal Blue, Crystal Purple, and Crystal Red colour options. The first sale will be held on November 29 at 12 noon. The 4GB RAM+64GB storage model is priced at Rs 9,999. The 4GB RAM and 128GB storage model will cost Rs 10,999. Both the phones will be available in offline stores as well.

Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5s: Design, Display

Realme X2 Pro sports a 3D curved glass design with a slight gradient effect. It comes in Lunar White and Crystal Blue colour options. Realme X2 Pro has a 6.55-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED screen display with 90Hz refresh rate. The back cover is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Dimensions of the Realme X2 Pro are 161 mm ×75.7 mm× 8.7 mm and it weighs 199g.

The Realme 5s has a 6.5-inches screen with an HD resolution with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ on the top. Dimensions of the Realme 5s are 164.4 mm x 75.6 mm x 9.3mm, while it weighs 198g. Realme 5s continues with a diamond cutting design, though Realme says the phone has a slightly different polished finished compared to a matte texture on Realme 5.

The phone comes in Crystal Blue, Crystal Purple, and Crystal Red colour options. Realme 5s comes with a splash resistant design with splash-resistant treatment on the headphone jack and USB port as well.

Realme X2 Pro and Realme 5s both come with a “Minidrop design” on the screen, which is the notch. The notch includes the front camera and sensors. Realme X2 Pro has a higher screen-to-body ratio of 91.7 per cent, while Realme 5s has 89 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5s: Processor, Storage and RAM

Realme X2 Pro runs an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, clocked up to 2.96GHz with Adreno 640 GPU. The company claims the CPU performance of Snapdragon 855+ is 5 per cent higher than Snapdragon 855. There are two RAM and storage variants: 8GB+128GB, and 12GB+256GB but no expandable storage slot. The phone also comes with LPDDR4X+UFS3.0 storage. The storage has faster read and write speeds compared to UFS2.1.

Realme 5s runs the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE processor as the Realme 5. The CPU has eight cores, and is clocked up to 2.0GHz. It comes with Adreno 610 GPU. RAM and storage options on the Realme 5s are 4GB+64GB and 4GB+128GB and 4GB+128GB. Expandable memory support is up to 256GB.

Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5s: Quad cameras

Realme X2 Pro and Realme 5s both come with four cameras at the back. The Realme X2 Pro has a main 64MP camera, and it is using the same Samsung ISOCELL GW1 sensor we saw on the Mi Note 10. This is followed by an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera with 115-degrees view. It has a 13MP camera with support for up to 20x zoom and 5x hybrid optical zoom. Finally, there is a 2MP portrait camera for depth sensing.

The Realme X2 Pro is the second phone from the brand to sport the 64MP camera. The Realme XT also came with this same 64MP main camera. Other phones in the market with the same camera are the Redmi Note 8 Pro and Galaxy A70s as the 64MP camera phone.

The 64MP camera has f/1.8 aperture and relies on four-in-one pixel binning technology to shoot at 16MP in default mode. In order to shoot at 64MP, the camera has a special mode, though pictures shot in the mode are heavier. The camera supports Nightscape 2.0 for enhanced photos in low-light. The Realme X2 Pro has 16MP front camera for selfies. It also comes with AI Beautification and HDR mode on the front camera.

The Realme 5s has a 48MP main camera with f/1.8 large aperture, along with a 119-degree ultra-wide 8MP secondary camera, 2MP ultra-macro lens and 2MP Portrait camera. The Realme 5s has a 13MP front camera.