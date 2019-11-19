Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5s India launch tomorrow: Timings, how to watch livestream, expected price

Realme X2 Pro will launch in India on November 20, which is tomorrow. The launch event, which starts at 12:30 pm will be streamed live via the company’s social media channels. Realme X2 Pro is the company’s first smartphone with the flagship Snapdragon 855+ processor and it comes with 64MP quad-camera setup and the back. It was launched in China earlier this year.

Realme X2 Pro will likely be exclusive to Flipkart and the e-commerce platform already has a teaser page live for the phone. Alongside Realme X2 Pro, the company will also launch its affordable Realme 5s, which will be a mid-cycle upgrade to Realme 5 and comes with 48MP rear quad-cameras, 5,000mAh battery.

Ahead of Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5s official launch, we take a look at the event timings, how to watch livestream, and expected price:

Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5s India launch on November 20: How to watch livestream, timings

Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5s will launch on November 20 at an event at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Pragati Vihar in New Delhi, which starts 12:30 pm. The launch event will be streamed live via Realme India YouTube channel. Those interested in attending the event can buy launch event tickets on BookMyShow at Rs 299.

Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5s India launch on November 20: Expected price

Though the company has not revealed any details on India pricing, the base storage model of Realme X2 Pro is expected to be priced under Rs 30,000. Realme X2 Pro comes in three storage options in China – 6GB RAM+64GB ROM, 8GB RAM+128GB ROM, 12GB RAM+256GB ROM. The three variants are priced at Yuan 2,699 (Rs 27,000 approximately), Yuan 2,899 (Rs 29,000 approximately), and Yuan 3,299 (Rs 33,000 approximately) respectively.

Realme 5s could be priced under Rs 15,000 given it is pitched as an affordable option. It predecessor Realme 5 was launched starting at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM+32GB storage model and goes up to Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM+128GB storage option respectively. The cameras in Realme 5s have been upgraded, which will come with a 48MP quad rear camera setup instead of 12MP quad cameras on Realme 5.

Realme X2 Pro India launch on November 20: Specifications

Realme X2 Pro sports a 6.5-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor paired with an Adreno 640 GPU. The device comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM along with up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage.

Realme X2 Pro is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and comes with 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charge technology, which is another highlight. The fast-charge technology is said to fully charge the phone in close to 35 minutes.

Realme X2 Pro sports a quad camera where the primary sensor is 64MP coupled with a 13MP telephoto sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera is 16MP. It runs the company’s own ColorOS 6.1 skin, which is based on Android 9.0 Pie.

Realme 5s India launch on November 20: Expected specifications

Realme 5s will sport a diamond-cut back design similar to Realme 5 Pro. Realme 5s will have four cameras at the back with 48MP main sensor paired with a wide-angle lens, a depth sensor and a macro lens. The phone will likely be exclusive to Flipkart, which has also posted a teaser image of the phone. Realme 5s will feature a Minidrop notch. There will be a circular fingerprint sensor on the back and the phone will pack 5,000mAh battery.