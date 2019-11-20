Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5s India Launch LIVE Updates: Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5s launched in India

Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5s Price in India, Specifications, Features India Launch Live Updates: Realme X2 Pro and Realme 5s have launched in India. Realme X2 Pro comes with Snapdragon 855+ processor, 50W VOOC Flash Charge, 64MP quad rear cameras has been launched in India. The company says that Realme X2 Pro is its first flagship smartphone.

Realme 5s is an upgrade to Realme 5 and the new phone has a 48MP quad rear camera setup instead of 12MP on Realme 5. In addition to Crystal Blue and Crystal Purple colour options, which are also available for Realme 5, the Realme 5s will also be available in Crystal Red colour variant.

Realme X2 Pro was launched in China earlier this year. The phone has a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 90 Hz refresh rate. It comes with four cameras at the back where the primary sensor is 64MP along with a 13MP ultra-wide sensor, an 8MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor.

The 50W VOOC Flash Charge technology is said to charge the phone fully in about 35 minutes. The 50W charger will come inside the box, which means users will not have to buy it separately.