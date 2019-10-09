Realme X2 Pro India launch in December, to come with 90Hz display and 64MP camera

Realme will be launching its next generation Realme X2 Pro smartphone in Europe on October 15. The company’s India CEO, Madhav Sheth has also confirmed that the device will be making its way into India sometime in December. The company has also revealed that the device will feature an improved in-display fingerprint sensor, TUV Rheinland eye protection, a waterdrop style notch, 90Hz display and a 64MP primary camera sensor on the back.

Though, Sheth via Twitter has announced that the device will be coming to India sometime in December. He hasn’t specified an exact launch date for the same.

Realme has teased that the device will come with a new generation G3.0 light-sensitive screen fingerprint module, which comes with an added safety filter to upgrade the projected light from green to white. The company claims that this will improve the monitoring and identification of fingerprints.

Realme X2 Pro will also come with TUV Rheinland eye protection certification, which means that the company has reduced the emission of harmful blue rays by 37.5 per cent.

Apart from the teasers the company has been dropping here and there, it has also been putting out renders of the Realme X2 Pro, which showcase a waterdrop-style notch up front.

Realme’s Marketing Manager, Xu Qi Chase has also jumped on to this hype train and released a few camera samples taken from the device on Weibo. The images showcase what the device can achieve with the help of its 64MP camera sensor.

Earlier teasers suggest that the device will come with support for the company’s own 50W SuperVOOC fast charging technology. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor and will sport a quad camera setup on the back.