Realme X2 Pro design unveiled in hands-on video, official renders

The Realme X2 Pro, the first-ever flagship of the brand powered by the Snapdragon 855+ processor, is set to launch in China and Europe on October 15. We already know key specifications of the device and now not only the official renders of the Realme X2 Pro have been shared but a hands-on video of the device has been leaked as well.

Advertising

A Chinese reviewer shows off the white coloured model of the upcoming device in a hands-on video, giving a good look at the back and front of the device. Realme CMO has shared the official renders of the “Poseidon” Blue version of the Realme X2 Pro on Weibo.

The upcoming Realme smartphone sports a 64MP quad-camera setup at the back, which is aligned similar to the Realme XT that was launched in India. However, the module is centred to the centre, instead of left, in the Realme X2 Pro. The front of the device looks exactly similar to the Realme XT with a dewdrop notch on top.

Realme India CEO, Madhav Sheth has confirmed that the Realme X2 Pro will be making its way to India sometime in December this year. An exact India launch date has not been revealed yet.

Advertising

Realme X2 Pro specifications

Realme has revealed that the Realme X2 Pro will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor and its display will have a 90Hz refresh rate. Realme says that the new phone will also feature an improved in-display fingerprint sensor and TUV Rheinland eye protection that reduces the emission of harmful blue rays by 37.5 per cent.

Recently, Realme’s Marketing Manager, Xu Qi Chase, shared the camera samples of the Realme X2 Pro on Weibo. We also know that the device will support 50W Super VOOC fast charging support and Realme claims that it will charge the battery fully in just 35 minutes.

The TENAA listing of the phone reveals a 6.5-inch AMOLED FHD+ display and the quad-rear camera is reported to be a 64MP+13MP+8MP+2MP combination.