Realme X2 Pro could be Flipkart exclusive, suggests teaser page

Realme X2 Pro will be unveiled in India on November 20 and the company has already sent out press invites for the launch event. A teaser page on Flipkart suggests the phone could be exclusive to the e-commerce platform. Though Flipkart did not reveal the name or other details of the phone, it does mention that it will be launched on November 20.

Advertising

Realme X2 Pro is the company’s new flagship phone that made its debut in China last month. Apart from Realme X2 Pro, the company could also launch a fitness tracker and a VOOC power bank in India at the event. The phone could run ColorOS 7, which will be unveiled by Oppo on November 20 in China. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth said there will be an exclusive version of ColorOS 7 for Realme phone, closer to stock Android.

As for the price, the base storage model of Realme X2 Pro with 6GB RAM and 64GB ROM is priced at Yuan 2699 in China, which is around Rs 27,000. The price in India is expected to remain similar. The 8GB RAM +128GB storage version will cost Yuan 2899 which comes to around Rs 29,000 plus on conversion. Realme X2 Pro with 12GB RAM and 256GB ROM is priced at Yuan 3299 (Rs 33,000 approximately). It remains to be seen which storage variants Realme decides to bring to India.

Realme X2 Pro features a 6.5-inch SAMOLED display with 2400X1080 pixel resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and a waterdrop notch design. There is Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top for protection. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor paired with Adreno 640 GPU. Realme X2 Pro also comes with Dolby Atmos sound support. It is backed by a 4000mAh battery with support for 50W SuperVOOC flash charging.

In terms of optics, Realme X2 Pro has four rear cameras where the main sensor is 64MP Samsung GW1 with f/1.8 aperture. There is a secondary 13MP telephoto lens, which supports up to 20x hybrid zoom, f/2.5 aperture, an 8MP wide-angle lens and an 8MP macro lens. The front camera is 16MP.