Realme X2 Pro blind order sale on November 18 ahead of India launch

Realme X2 Pro can be ordered on November 18 ahead of its official launch in India on November 20. Realme is hosting a blind order sale for the first 855 customers interested in buying Realme X2 Pro. It should be noted that the price will only be revealed during the launch event on November 20, which starts at 12:30 pm. So those who blind order Realme X2 Pro won’t know its price.

Advertising

Those who order the phone will need to pay Rs 1,000 as a deposit on November 18, which the company says will ensure a 100 per cent chance to buy Realme X2 pro in advance. The balance amount will need to be paid on November 20-21. To reiterate, the India price of Realme X2 Pro is not known at this point and will be revealed on November 20.

Following the final balance payment, deliveries will start on November 20. Realme has a dedicated page for its blind order sale. However, the company has not revealed as of now what time will the blind orders begin on November 18.

For those unaware, Realme X2 Pro is the company’s next-gen flagship phone that was unveiled in China earlier this year. Among the key features of Realme X2 Pro are a Snapdragon 855+ processor, 50W Super VOOC Flash Charge, and 64MP quad rear camera setup with 20x Hybrid zoom.

As for the pricing, it is expected to remain closer to China’s, where it starts at Yuan 2,699 (approximately Rs 27,000) for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. Realme X2 Pro launch event, which takes place at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Pragati Vihar in New Delhi will be streamed live and the company is also selling tickets to it via BookMyShow. The launch event tickets are priced at Rs 299.