Realme X2 Pro ‘Blind Order’ sale goes live ahead of November 20 launch

Realme is set to launch its flagship device Realme X2 Pro in India this week on Wednesday, November 20. However, the brand has started the ‘Blind Order’ sale of the upcoming device where users can pre-book the Realme X2 Pro and get it dispatched on the day of launch.

The ‘Blind Order’ sale is live on the Realme India website over the Realme X2 Pro product page. Users who want to pre-book the device will need to deposit an amount of Rs 1,000. The users will be required to pay the rest of the amount between November 20 and November 21 after the announcement of the India price.

After the balance is cleared, the phone will be dispatched. Realme says that only the first 855 customers will have the chance to purchase the Realme X2 Pro in advance. To pre-book the Realme’s upcoming flagship device, users will need to create an account on the website first and then click on the ‘Pay Deposit Now’ button on the product page.

Realme X2 Pro expected price

The Realme X2 Pro was launched in China last month for a starting price of Yuan 2,699 for the base model of 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, which converts to around Rs 27,000. The 8GB RAM model of the Realme X2 Pro is priced at Yuan 2,899 (around Rs 29,000), whereas the top-end 12GB RAM model of the phone is priced at Yuan 3,299 (around Rs 33,000).

We can expect the India price of the phone to be in line with the China pricing. The Realme X2 Pro will go on sale in India via Realme India website and Flipkart.

Realme X2 Pro specifications

The Realme X2 Pro features a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a dewdrop notch on top. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor paired with Adreno 640 GPU, up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage.

The Realme X2 Pro sports a quad-rear camera setup carrying a 64MP primary lens, a 13MP telephoto lens, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The phone features a 16MP selfie camera and runs ColorOS skin on top of Android 9 Pie. The Realme X2 Pro is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charge.