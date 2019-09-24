Realme X2 launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, four cameras at the back

Realme X2 has officially launched in China and the phone is now listed on the company’s website. The Realme X2 is not a successor to the Realme X, but a new version of the Realme XT that launched in India earlier this month and comes with a 64MP quad-camera setup at the back. The phone also comes with the newer Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor compared to the 710 processor on the Realme X series.

Realme X2 price

Realme X2 is listed for pre-orders on the company’s China website. It will start shipping on September 27, with pre-orders open till September 26. As part of the pre-order offer, Realme is offering a discount of Yuan 100 on its website. The price of the Realme X2 in China is Yuan 1599 or Rs 16,000 on conversion for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage option. With discount the price is listed as Yuan 1499.

The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version will cost Yuan 1899 or Rs 19,000 on conversion. With discount the price becomes Yuan 1799. Realme X2 comes in two colours: Pearl Blue and White. Realme has not announced the exact date for when Realme X2 will launch in markets like India. But the Realme X2 is expected to launch as the Realme XT 730G in December i n the market.

Realme X2: Specifications

Realme X2 features a 6.4-inch full HD+ (2340×1080 pixels) display and this is a Super AMOLED screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has a 91.9 percent screen-to-body ratio, and this one comes with a waterdrop-style notch similar to the Realme XT. The original Realme X came without a notched display thanks to the pop-up selfie camera.

Realme X2 has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the back and also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor as well. The processor is Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G S and there are two RAM options of 6GB or 8GB. The storage options are 64GB and 128GB with a microSD slot as well with maximum support for 256GB memory expansion. Realme is using UFS 2.1 for the storage.

The phone has a quad or four camera setup at the back. The Realme X2 has a main sensor of 64MP and the company is using the new Samsung GW1 sensor with f/1.8 aperture. It has a 8MP wide-angle sensor with 119-degree view and f/2.25 aperture.

There’s a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP sensor for 4cm macro shots. Realme X2 has a 32MP selfie camera. The Realme X2’s front and rear camera come with Electronic image stabilisation or EIS for videos.

Realme X2 has a 4000mAh capacity battery along with 30W VOOC flash charge 4.0 as well with the company claiming 67 per cent charge in just 30 minutes. The phone runs Android Pie based on ColorOS 6.

Realme X2 full list of specifications

Dimensions: Length: 158.7 mm, Width: 75.2 mm, Thickness: 8.6 mm Weight: 182 grams

Screen: 6.4 inch water drop display, Super AMOLED, 91.9% screen ratio, 2340×1080 FHD+ resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G octa-processor, clocked up to 2.2Ghz

RAM: LPDDR4X, 6GB or 8GB

Storage: 64GB or 128GB, expandable to 256GB via microSD

Rear Camera: 64MP Samsung GW1 sensor with F1.8 aperture

8MP wide-angle lens with 119-degrees view and F2.25 aperture

2MP Portrait lens

2MP Macro lens with 4cm close focus support

Front camera: 32MP

Video: 4K at 30fps (frames per second), 1080P at 30 and 60fps 720P at 30 and 60fps Slow motion video recording supports up to 960fps.

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE, NFC,

Sensors: Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Gyro and Accelerometer

Other: 3.5 mm headphone jack, Type-C interface, dual-Nano SIM card with dedicated microSD slot

Operating system: ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie