Realme X2 India launch on Dec 17: Snapdragon 730G processor, 64MP camera, and more

Realme has launched many smartphones in India this year. Last month the company announced the Realme X2 Pro with Snapdragon 855 Plus in the country and now it is preparing to bring the Realme X2, which is a slightly toned-down version of the Pro version. Realme X2 is launching in India on December 17 at an event in New Delhi. Ahead of the launch, Realme has revealed some of the key details of the Realme X2 and also confirmed the phone’s design.

Realme has been teasing the Realme X2 for quite some time now. One of the teasers posted by the company recently showed the Realme X2 in green colour. The phone was seen flaunting the complete design, both back and front. The teaser reveals the Realme X2 with design similar to the Realme XT, which launched in India some months ago. It shows the Realme phone with quad cameras on the back, waterdrop notch on the front with slim bezels all around the screen.

Besides revealing the design, Realme has also confirmed some of the key specs of the smartphone. One of the biggest highlights of the Realme X2 will be the processor powering it, Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G. There are some other interesting features as well, like 64MP quad rear cameras, in-display fingerprint sensor, Super AMOLED display, and more. Let’s take a quick look at everything we know about the upcoming Realme X2.

Realme X2 confirmed details

Snapdragon 730G: The Realme X2 is the first smartphone to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor in India. Previously we have seen phones with Snapdragon 730 in the country. Compared to the Snapdragon 730 chipset, the 730G is said to be 15 per cent more power-efficient and also handle games better. With the Realme X2 Pro, the company wants to compete with Redmi K20, which comes with Snapdragon 730 processor.

30W fast charging support, 4000mAh battery: The Realme X2 comes with a 4000mAh battery, which is now the standard that most smartphone manufacturers are maintaining. The best thing about the battery department is the 30W fast charging support that comes bundled with the phone. The company claims that the 30W fast charger can charge up to 67 per cent in 30 minutes time, which Realme says is almost 42 per cent faster compared to the 18W fast charging technology.

64MP quad rear cameras: Realme has confirmed four rear cameras for the X2. The smartphone will come with a 64MP main camera on the back panel. Currently, only Samsung manufactures a 64MP image sensor, ISOCELL Bright GW1, so that is what the Realme X2 will pack. The other three will be an ultra-wide lens, a macro lens and a depth sensor, the company has confirmed.

32MP front camera: With the Realme X2, the company goes a notch ahead with the selfie camera when compared to the predecessor, Realme XT. Realme has confirmed that the X2 will come with a 32MP camera on the front. The selfie shooter will be placed inside a waterdrop notch.

AMOLED screen: Realme has also confirmed that the X2 will come packed with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display.

In-display fingerprint: The Realme X2 will come with an under-screen fingerprint sensor technology.

Flipkart availability: Ahead of the launch, Realme has confirmed that the Realme X2 will be available on Flipkart alongside Realme.com. The sale date of the Realme X2 is yet to be revealed.

Realme Buds Air coming

Alongside the Realme X2, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer will launch the first-ever true wireless hearable called Realme Buds Air. Realme has revealed a teaser video showing the Buds Air and it looks exactly like Apple’s AirPods. The Realme Buds Air will support wireless charging. The company claims that the earbuds will be able to deliver 17 hours of music playback. The Realme Buds Air will launch in three colours in India: White, Black and Yellow.

