Realme X2 teaser reveals Flipkart availability ahead of India launch

After launching in China, Realme X2 is all set to launch in India on December 17. Ahead of the launch, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has confirmed several details about the smartphone. It is confirmed that the Realme X2 will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset, 30W fast charging support, among others. One more information about the Realme X2 comes as the India launch of the phone nears. A new teaser reveals that the Realme X2 will be available on Flipkart following the launch next week.

The teaser of the Realme X2 appears with tagline ‘Realme X2’. This could mean that the upcoming Realme X2 will be available only on Flipkart alongside Realme India’s official store. The sale date of the Realme X2 in India is yet to be confirmed by the company.

The Flipkart teaser re-confirms some of the specs of the Realme X2 like 64MP quad rear camera, Snapdragon 730G processor, 4000mAh battery with 30W VOOC fast charging support, 32MP selfie camera, 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED screen, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The teaser also reveals that on the rear panel the Realme X2 will include a main 64MP primary lens, an ultra-wide lens, portrait lens, and ultra-macro lens.

In addition to Realme X2, the company will also launch Realme Buds Air. In the latest teaser Realme confirms that Bud Air will come with wireless charging support. Ahead of the launch Realme has revealed the complete design details of the company’s first-ever ‘true’ wireless earbuds and it looks similar to more expensive Apple’s AirPods. The Realme Buds Air is expected to be affordable. Realme has confirmed that Bud Air will launch in three colours including White, Yellow, and Black.

The company has confirmed that Realme’s truly wireless earbuds will come with a built-in Google assistant that can be activated with just a finger touch. The earbuds will also feature intelligent touch controls that will allow users to control music and calls with just a touch. It will sport Bluetooth 5.0 and 12mm bass boost driver.

