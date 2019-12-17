Realme X2, Realme Buds Air truly wireless earbuds launched in India

Realme X2 launched in India with price starting at Rs 16,999. (Image Source: Sneha Saha/Indian Express) Realme X2 launched in India with price starting at Rs 16,999. (Image Source: Sneha Saha/Indian Express)

Realme launched its Realme X2 mid-range smartphone in India today, and with it, a pair of truly wireless earbuds: the Buds Air. The Realme X2 is an answer to the Redmi Note 8 Pro, whereas the Buds Air will rival Samsung Galaxy Buds and Apple AirPods. The Realme X2 costs Rs 16,999, while the Buds Air will set you back by Rs 3,999. The Realme X2 will go on sale on December 20 through Flipkart and Realme’s official web store. The Realme Buds Air will be available in India starting today on the same platforms.

Realme X2

Realme X2 is a lot similar to the Realme XT but there are certain differences between the two devices. For instance, the Realme X2 has the same design, battery, quad-cameras, and display as the Realme XT. However, the Realme X2 gets a Snapdragon 730G processor, a slightly improved 30W fast charging support, and a 32MP front-facing camera. The Realme XT, in contrast, offers a Snapdragon 712 processor, a 20W fast charging support and a 16MP selfie snapper.

Here are the specs of Realme X2 below:

The Realme X2 sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot. The phone runs Color 6, which is based on Android 9.0. The device is backed by a 4000mAh battery with 30W VOOC fast charging. The Realme X2 also features an in-display fingerprint scanner, similar to the Realme XT. The handset has a quad-camera setup on the back, consisting of a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor.

The Realme X2 comes in three variants: 4GB RAM/64GB storage at Rs 16,999, 6GB RAM/128GB storage at Rs 18,999 and 8GB RAM/128GB storage at Rs 19,999.

Realme Buds Air launched in India alongside Realme X2.

Realme Buds Air

Realme is getting into the truly wireless earbuds segment with the Buds Air. At Rs 3,999, the Buds Air is among the cheapest truly wireless earbuds with a built-in wireless charging case. They look pretty similar to the Apple AirPods – except they come in multiple colour options including black, yellow and of course white. Like the AirPods, the Buds Air also comes with a wireless charging case that offers extra chargers (Realme promises 17 hours of playback time). The Buds Air work with both Android devices as well as iPhone.

Realme PaySa announced

Alongside the Realme X2 and Realme Buds Air, the company also announced its own one-step financial service and calls it Realme Paysa. Realme reveals that the beta app of Realme PaySa will be available for download on Google Play store starting today. The company didn’t mention about Realme PaySa app’s iOS availability as of yet. Some of the key services that Realme PaySa will offer consumers are: Free Credit Report, Personal Loans, Business Loans, Screen Insurance, and Data privacy and safety.

