Realme X2, Buds Air India launch tomorrow: How to watch livestream, specifications, expected price

Realme X2 along with Realme Buds Air will unveil in India on December 17, which is tomorrow. The launch event will take place from 12:30 pm and will be streamed live via the company’s YouTube page. Ahead of the official launch, Realme has revealed details of the two devices. Realme X2, which will be exclusive to Flipkart, will likely be a mid-range smartphone with a Snapdragon 730G processor and 64MP quad-cameras. The Buds Air, which is Realme’s truly wireless earbuds will go on a special “Hate-to-Wait” sale on Realme’s website at 2 PM on December 17.

We take a look at how to watch Realme X2, Buds Air India launch livestream, timings, specifications, expected price, and everything else we know:

Realme X2, Buds Air India launch: How to watch livestream, India timings

Realme X2, Buds Air India launch event will take place from 12:30 pm and will also be livestreamed via the ‘realme India’ YouTube page. It will also be streamed live through the company’s social media pages on Facebook as well.

Realme X2, Buds Air India launch: Specifications, sale date

Realme X2 will likely be sold exclusively on Flipkart in addition to the Realme India website. A teaser reveals that Realme X2 will be available on the e-commerce website following the launch. Among the key specifications of Realme X2 are Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset, 30W fast charging support, and 64MP quad rear camera.

Realme X2 will be backed by a 4000mAh battery and it will have a 32MP selfie camera. The 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 technology is said to charge the phone to 67 per cent in 30 minutes. Other specifications include 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED screen and in-display fingerprint sensor. In addition to a 64MP main back camera lens, there could be an ultra-wide lens, portrait lens, and ultra-macro lens.

Realme Buds Air will look similar to Apple’s AirPods, suggests the design details revealed by the company. The earbuds will come with wireless charging support and the company has confirmed the device will launch in three colours including White, Yellow, and Black. Realme Buds Air will go on sale from 2 PM on December 17 on Realme India’s website.

More features of the Buds Air confirmed by the company include built-in Google Assistant that can be activated with finger touch, intelligent touch controls that will allow users to control music and calls as well as 12mm bass boost drivers, and support for Bluetooth 5.0.

