Realme X vs Redmi K20: What’s the difference and which one is better?

Realme launched the Realme X on July 15 in New Delhi, but unlike the Realme 3 Pro and Realme 3 launch event where the company kept comparing its devices to Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7 respectively, it chose to steer away from pitching the Realme X against the Redmi K20.

Madhav Sheth, the CEO of the Realme, said that the Realme X is a unique smartphone in its own way and there is no close competition to the device. But that did not stop him from taking obvious digs at the Redmi and the Redmi K20 as he told the Realme fans to “don’t believe the hype, kill the hype”.

The Redmi K20, which launched yesterday in India, is powered by the Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730 processor. But Xiaomi is facing flack for Redmi K20’s India pricing as it starts at Rs 21,999. On the other hand, Realme is priced at Rs 16,999 and powered by the Snapdragon 710 processor. Both the smartphones come with good specifications and carry a pop-up selfie camera. We have compared the Redmi K20 and Realme X based on their specifications, price and features.

Realme X vs Redmi K20: Pricing

Realme X is the cheaper device in this list. The phone is priced at Rs 16,999 for 4GB RAM + 128GB internal storage model and the 8GB RAM + 128GB model is priced at Rs 19,999. Since Realme X does not support external storage, it has kept the internal storage of the base model at 128GB as well.

The more premium looking onion and garlic editions of the Realme X are priced at Rs 19,999 and these editions come in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option only. The Spider-Man Edition with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs 20,999, which includes a gift box with the Spider-Man theme as well.

Redmi K20’s price in India is set at Rs 21,999 for the base model of 6GB RAM + 64GB internal storage, while its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 23,999. There’s no microSD slot here either.

The prices of the Redmi have not gone well with most people as the brand is known to offer high-end specifications at low prices. Manu Kumar Jain, Xiaomi Global VP and India head, even acknowledged the high pricing and issued an open letter explaining the reasons for this to Xiaomi’s users.

Realme X vs Redmi K20: Processor

Realme X is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor and paired with Adreno 616 GPU). The Redmi K20 runs the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor with Adreno 618 GPU. The new Snapdragon 730 processor is faster than the Snapdragon 710 by nearly 41 per cent.

The Snapdragon 710 is an octa-core processor based on the 10nm production process and carries two 2.2GHz Kryo 360 Gold cores and six 1.7GHz Kryo 360 Silver cores. The Snapdragon 730 is an octa-core based on the 8nm production processor and carries two 2.2GHz Kryo 470 Gold cores and six 1.8GHz Kryo 470 Silver cores.

The smaller 8nm size of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 also means it is geared towards being more power-efficient compared to the older 710. Redmi clearly has the upper hand in this department given they are offering a new, faster processor.

Realme X vs Redmi K20: Camera

While Realme X sports a dual-camera setup at the back, Redmi K20 sports a triple rear camera setup carrying a telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom and an ultra-wide sensor. The ultra-wide sensor is absent in the Realme X.

The Redmi K20 has a 48MP Sony IMX582 sensor, while Realme X has the 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor. Realme X features a 48MP + 5MP (depth sensor) camera setup at the back. The Redmi K20 features a 48MP + 8MP (telephoto lens) + 13MP (ultrawide) camera setup at the back.

The selfie camera on the Realme X is a 16MP selfie shooter, while the Redmi K20 Pro sports a 20MP selfie shooter. The Redmi K20 camera appears to offer something extra in the form of the ultra-wide mode, which is something one rarely gets in the under Rs 25,000 price mark. Still, both phones have capable camera specifications on paper for the price.

Realme X vs Redmi K20: Other features and specifications

Realme X and Redmi K20 sport a full-screen display without a notch as both phones carry a popup selfie camera. Realme X has a 6.53-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 2340×1080 pixels resolution, 450 nits of maximum brightness levels, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Redmi K20 Pro comes with an FHD+ resolution AMOLED display with a similar 19.5:9 aspect ratio. However, the device supports 600 nits of brightness and its screen size is 6.39-inches.

The build and design of the Redmi K20 and Realme X are a major differentiating factor. The Realme X gets a plastic body, but the Redmi K20 sports a glass back which gives the latter a more premium look on design.

Redmi K20 has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 at the back, and the curved design along with the reflective pattern at the back looks very premium. Both the devices sport a 3.5mm headphone jack, but only the Realme X comes with support for Dolby Atmos sound. The NFC is absent in the Realme X, but available in the Redmi K20.

The battery on the Realme X has 3,765mAh capacity while the Redmi K20 sports a 4,000mAh battery. In terms of fast charging, Realme X supports VOOC 3.0 20W fast charging, whereas the Redmi K20 supports 18W fast charging. Realme X ships with the fast charger in the box, but with Redmi K20 box, the fast charger will have to be bought separately.

Both the devices run Android 9 Pie. The Realme X has ColorOS 6 skin on top and the Redmi K20 has its own MIUI skin on top. Xiaomi says that it has done away with display ads in Redmi K20.

Realme X vs Redmi K20: Which one is the winner?

Both Realme X and Redmi K20 come with mid-range flagship specifications. To recap, the Realme X costs Rs 16,999 and carries a Snapdragon 710 chipset, 48MP+5MP dual rear cameras, and 16MP front camera. The Redmi K20 Pro costs more at Rs 21,999, but then it also gets a newer Snapdragon 730 chipset, triple rear cameras, and 20MP front camera.

Both the devices stand up for something different and in the end, it all depends on what you want and how much you are willing to spend on a device. To know how both phones perform in real-life usage, wait for our reviews of the Realme X and the Redmi K20, which will be coming up soon.