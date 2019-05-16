Realme X vs Realme 3 Pro: What has changed in terms of specifications, design

Realme X vs Realme 3 Pro: Realme entered the China market yesterday with the launch of Realme X and Realme X Lite. However, out of these two, only one device (Realme X) is a new offering from the company.

The Realme X Lite is the rebranded version of the Realme 3 Pro, which was launched in India last month. Realme CEO Madhav Sheth confirmed that Realme X will be coming to India soon, but the company has not announced the exact date of the launch.

Both the Realme X and Realme 3 Pro are powered by Snapdragon 710 processors and support company’s VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology. Since people in India will soon have both the options to choose from, we are comparing the Realme X and the Realme 3 Pro.

Realme X vs Realme 3 Pro: Price

Realme X has been made launched in three RAM/internal storage variants in China– 4GB RAM/64GB storage, 6GB RAM/64GB storage and 8GB RAM/128GB storage priced at Yuan 1,499 (approximately Rs 15,000), Yuan 1,599 (approximately Rs 16,000) and Yuan 1,799 (approximately Rs 18,000), respectively.

Realme X Lite (rebranded Realme 3 Pro) is priced at Yuan 1,199 (approximately Rs 12,000) for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant, Yuan 1,299 (approximately Rs 13,000) for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant and Yuan 1,499 (approximately Rs 15,000) for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant.

The Realme 3 Pro in India is priced at Rs 13,999 for the base 4GB RAM/64GB storage version, Rs 15,999 for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage version, and Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage version.

Comparatively, the Realme X might be priced at Rs 16,999 for 4GBRAM/64GB storage, Rs 18,999 for 4GB RAM/64GB storage, and Rs 19,999 for 6GB RAM/128GB storage in India. So, we might see a price difference of Rs 3,000 between the Realme X and Realme 3 Pro, though we will have to wait for the final confirmation from Realme.

Realme X vs Realme 3 Pro: Design

The design on the Realme X does not drift very far from that of Realme 3 Pro, however, it’s colour scheme and gradient style is different. Realme X also comes in a “Garlic Edition” and an “Onion Edition,” both of which are the work of Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa. Now exactly why someone would want an onion or a garlic design on their phone is unclear, but Realme seems to be proud of this particular idea.

These editions also carry Fukasawa’s autograph at the back and cost Yuan 100 (approximately Rs 1,000) more than the other colour variants.

The obvious differences include a popup selfie camera on the Realme X and a waterdrop style notch on the Realme 3 Pro. The rear camera module on the Realme X is aligned to the centre whereas, in Realme 3 Pro, it is aligned to the left. Also, there is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor on the Realme 3 Pro, while the Realme X sports an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Realme X vs Realme 3 Pro: specifications comparison

Realme X features a 6.53-inch full-screen AMOLED display without a notch whereas the Realme 3 Pro features a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display with waterdrop style notch on top. Both the screens have 2340×1080 pixels resolution and come with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Realme X features a 48MP rear camera with f/1.7 aperture clubbed with a secondary 5MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The Realme 3 Pro sports a 16MP rear camera with f/1.7 aperture clubbed with a secondary 5MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The front camera on the Realme X is a motorised popup 16MP sensor (f/2.0) whereas the Realme 3 Pro has a 25MP (f/2.0) selfie camera.

While the Realme X sports a 3,765 mAh battery and a Type-C USB port, the Realme 3 Pro sports a 4,045mAh battery and a micro-USB port. Both Realme X and Realme 3 Pro feature 10 nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor paired with Adreno 616 GPU, Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 on top, a 3.5 mm audio jack, 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging support.