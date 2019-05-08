Realme X to sport a 48MP primary camera sensor confirms company

Realme is going to launch two new smartphones, dubbed Realme X and Realme X Youth Edition in China on May 15. The company in a recent teaser poster, it posted on Weibo, confirmed that its Realme X smartphone will sport the 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor.

Advertising

The Sony IMX586 sensor comes with an f/1.7 aperture with support for night scene mode. The company in another Weibo post also confirmed that the device will sport a pop-up selfie camera with a 91.6 per cent screen-to-body ratio and an AMOLED display.

To recall, both the devices were recently spotted on TENAA revealing a number of their key specifications and how the devices will look like. According to the device images posted on TENAA, Realme X will sport a truly bezel-less display, dual cameras at the back, gradient back panel and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Whereas, the Realme X Youth Edition will sport a waterdrop design notched display, dual rear cameras and a capacitive fingerprint sensor.

Realme X will sport a 6.5-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. It will be powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core processor. The device will come with 4GB of RAM along with 64GB of internal storage. It will run Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own ColorOS 6.0 skin on top. All of this will be backed by a 3,680mAh battery.

Advertising

Also Read: Realme X spotted in a tech video, tipped to launch in China on May 15: All we know

It will sport a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 48MP primary sensor paired with a 5MP secondary sensor. On the front, it will feature a 16MP pop-up selfie camera.

Realme X Youth Edition will be a much more affordable version of the Realme X and will feature watered down specifications. It will come with a 6.3-inch full HD+ IPS LCD display (2340×1080 pixels). It will come with 4GB/6GB of RAM along with 64GB/128GB internal storage. The device will be backed by a 3,960mAh battery. It will come with a dual camera setup on the back (16MP + 5MP) and a 25MP selfie camera on the front.