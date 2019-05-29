Realme X to only launch in India by second half of 2019

Realme recently launched its flagship smartphone the Realme X in China. After which the company’s India CEO, Madhav Sheth tweeted that they will soon be bringing the Realme X to the country with different specifications. Now, responding to a user on Twitter, Sheth stated that the company will try to bring Realme X to the country earlier, but it will most probably launch in the second half of 2019.

He did not mention an exact date as to when the company is planning to launch Realme X in the country. According to this tweet, it might mean that Realme X might launch in July first week or even last week of December.

In the tweet where he stated that the Realme X will come with different specifications in India, Sheth stated that the India variant will be priced around Rs 18,000. Apart from the Onion and Garlic special editions, the company will be launching a new special edition for India.

Realme X is available in three RAM/storage variants in China: Yuan 1,499 (approximately Rs 15,000) for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant, Yuan 1,599 (approximately Rs 16,000) for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant and Yuan 1,799 (approximately Rs 18,000) for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant.

Realme X sports a 6.5 full HD+ bezel-less AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor paired with an Adreno 616 GPU. The device is Realme’s first smartphone to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor and a motorised pop-up selfie camera.

We shall try to bring it earlier but with all our effort we think we shall be only able to bring around second half of the year. — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) May 27, 2019

It runs Google’s latest Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own ColorOS 6 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 3,765mAh battery with support for the company’s own VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology. Realme X sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture and a 6P lens paired with a secondary 5MP depth sensor. On the front, it features a 16MP motorised pop-up sensor for taking selfies.