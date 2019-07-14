Realme X India launch tomorrow: How to watch livestream, expected price and specs

Realme X is scheduled to launch in India tomorrow at an event in New Delhi. The flagship device from Realme was launched in China in May and the company is bringing the device to India alongside Realme 3i, a trimmed down version of Realme 3 smartphone.

The Realme X will be a rival to the Redmi K20, which is scheduled to launch in India on July 17. Realme will announce the price and availability of the Realme X and Realme 3i at the event, which will also be live-streamed.

Realme X launch: How to watch livestream

The launch event for the Realme X will be live-streamed on the company’s website realme.com/in at 12:30 pm. The official social media channels of Realme will also broadcast the livestream of the launch tomorrow at the same time.

You can visit the Facebook or YouTube account of Realme at 12:30 noon to watch the launch live. Alternatively, you can visit the Indianexpress.com to catch the live updates of the event.

Realme X expected India price

The highlight of the Realme X is its 16MP pop-up selfie camera. The phone has been launched in China for a starting price of Yuan 1,499 (around Rs 15,000) for the base 4GB RAM/64GB storage. The 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant of Realme X is priced at Yuan 1,599 (approximately Rs 16,000), and Yuan 1,799 (approximately Rs 18,000) for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant.

The India pricing should not be that different from the China pricing of the device. Earlier, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth revealed that the Realme X will be priced around Rs 18,000 in India. The phone will be a Flipkart exclusive device.

Realme X specifications

Realme X was launched in China featuring a 6.53-inch FHD+ full-screen display with 2340×1080 pixels resolution, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone sports a dual rear camera setup of 48MP + 5MP. The front camera of the phone is a 16MP pop-up selfie shooter.

Realme X is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor paired with Adreno 616 GPU. The phone comes with a 3,765mAh battery with support for VOOC Flash Charge 3.0. It runs ColorsOS 6.0 based on Android 9 Pie.