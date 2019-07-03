Realme X to launch in India on July 15, 2019: Everything you need to know

Realme has announced to launch the Realme X smartphone in India on July 15 at an event in Delhi. The company has already launched the device in China back in May this year alongside the Realme X Lite (the rebranded version of Realme 3 Pro). The launch for the Realme X will take place in New Delhi at 12 noon, where the company will unveil the pricing of the device for India. The highlights of Realme X include a pop-up selfie camera and a full-screen AMOLED display.

Realme X India price

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth revealed that the Realme X will be priced around Rs 18,000 in India. He also stated that the Indian version of the Realme X will have different specifications compared to the Chinese variant of the device. Realme X will also have a special edition variant designed specifically for the Indian market, apart from the Garlic and Onion special editions revealed in China.

The Realme X is priced at Yuan 1,499 (around Rs 15,000) for the base 4GB RAM+64GB storage variant in China. The 6GB RAM+64GB storage variant of Realme X is priced at Yuan 1,599 (around Rs 16,000), and the 8GB RAM+128GB storage variant is priced at Yuan 1,799 (around Rs 18,000).

Realme X specifications (China)

Realme X was launched in China in May and it sports a 6.5 full HD+ bezel-less AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The device features a 16MP motorised pop-up selfie camera and it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor paired with an Adreno 616 GPU.

The Snapdragon 710 also powers the Realme 3 Pro smartphone, that was launched as Realme X Lite in China alongside the Realme X. The phone runs Google’s latest Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own ColorOS 6 skin on top.

Realme X features a 3,765mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology. The phone has a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture paired with a secondary 5MP depth sensor.