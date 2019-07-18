Realme X to be available on Flipkart, Realme site from 8 pm tonight: Price, launch offers

Realme X will be available during the company’s ‘Hate-to-Wait’ sale from 8 pm, July 18 on Flipkart and Realme’s own website ahead of the official sale on July 24. The phone can be bought with several launch offers such as 10 per cent instant discount on SBI credit card as well as no-cost EMI for six months.

Realme X price in India is Rs 16,999 for the 4GB RAM +128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model will cost Rs 19,999. More deals include free Paytm First membership worth Rs 750 and benefits up to Rs 20,000 when buying the smartphone from the company’s website.

Realme X sports a polycarbonate body design with gradient effect and it will be available in two colour options – Polar White and Space Blue. The phone also comes in onion and garlic editions with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage as well as Spider-Man Edition at Rs 20,999.

As for specifications, Realme X sports a 6.53-inch FHD+ full-screen display and a pop-up 16MP selfie camera, which is said to take about 0.74 seconds to elevate. Realme X runs ColorsOS 6.0 based on Android 9 Pie. It has two back cameras – 48MP with f/1.7 aperture+5MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture.

Realme X is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor paired with Adreno 616 GPU. There is no expandable storage support and the internal storage is 128GB. It comes in two RAM variants – 6GB and 8GB. The battery is 3,765mAh battery with support for VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 fast charge technology.