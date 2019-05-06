Realme X spotted in a tech video, tipped to launch in China on May 15: All we know

Realme shared a teaser of its upcoming smartphone Realme X on Weibo, hinting at an imminent launch of the device in China. Realme X will come with a popup selfie camera and leaks suggest the presence of a 48MP rear camera as well as a Snapdragon 855 processor.

The phone has been reported to launch on May 15 in China, and it has also received BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification indicating its imminent launch in India. At the same time, the device has been spotted in a Chinese laptop review video on YouTube. Here is everything we know about the upcoming Realme flagship.

Realme X China launch date, BIS certification

A report by Indiashopps claims that the company will launch the Realme X alongside the Realme 3 Pro in China on May 15, 2019. An earlier leak by Chinese tipster alleges that Realme will be launching two models of its flagship device– one powered by the Snapdragon 855 processor, and another by Snapdragon 730 processor. The Indiashopps report does not confirm anything about the existence of the other variant.

A BIS listing showing Realme phones with model numbers RMX1901 and RMX1945 have been spotted by MySmartPrice. The BIS certification of Realme X indicates soon than expected launch of the popup selfie camera smartphone in India. The same model number has been spotted on TENAA in the past.

Realme X appears in a YouTube video

Realme X made its appearance in a Tech video posted by channel Ben’s Gadget Reviews, which was first reported by Slashleaks. The video covers the review of a Chinese laptop Chuwi Aerobook where we can see a Realme device that is possibly the Realme X. The back of the phone has a gradient finish with black and blue colours as seen in the TENAA listing of the device.

The phone appears to have a dual rear camera setup at the back with an LED flash. There is no fingerprint sensor on the back of the phone. This also goes in line with the image spotted on TENAA listing.

Realme X price

Twitter handle @I_Leak_VN spotted a leak on Weibo by a Chinese tipster, which claims that the Realme X variant, powered by Snapdragon 730 processor, will be priced at Yuan 1,599 (approximately Rs 16,500) for 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model, Yuan 1,799 (approximately Rs 18,600) for 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, Yuan 1,999 (approximately Rs 20,600) for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

The leak suggests that the Realme X Pro variant, powered by Snapdragon 855 processor, will be priced at Yuan 2,299 (approximately Rs 23,700) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and Yuan 2,599 (approximately Rs 26,800) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage models.

As of now, Realme has not confirmed the presence of a trimmed down version of its flagship. And if there is a trimmed down version, we do not know whether it will be called Realme X Lite, or it will be simply known as the Realme X. In the second case, the flagship device with Snapdragon 855 will be called as the Realme X Pro.

Realme X specifications (leaked)

As per the TENAA listing, the Realme X features a 6.5-inch HD+ display and a 3,680mAh battery. An earlier leak suggests that the device will feature a dual rear camera setup of 48MP + 5MP, an in-display fingerprint sensor based on sixth generation optical fingerprint technology, and VOOC 3.0 flash charge support. As already mentioned, there might be two variants of the phone, one powered by Snapdragon 730 processor and the other by Snapdragon 855 processor.