Realme X Spiderman Edition with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage launched: Price, specifications

Realme has launched the Realme X Spiderman Edition in China. The smartphone was recently teased by Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth while announcing their association with Spider-Man Far From Home.

Advertising

The new Realme X Spiderman Edition is not too different from the regular version of the Realme X smartphone. It comes in Pearl White colour variant and is packed in a red case. Apart from this, the phone also comes with special Spiderman themes which are developed into the device.

According to the company’s post on China’s social network site Weibo, the Realme X Spiderman Edition will be going on sale on July 9 and will have an 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It is priced at Yuan 1,799 (approximately Rs 18,063). Since it is a special edition smartphone, the device may be available in less quantity.

To recall, Realme had launched Realme X smartphone last month in China. The smartphone is the company’s first ever device to feature a pop-up selfie camera, a 48MP primary sensor on the back, a USB Type-C port and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Advertising

It comes with a 6.5 full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. The Realme X is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor paired with an Adreno 616 GPU. The device comes with 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB internal storage.

Also Read|Realme’s ‘Real Leap Days’ sale: Offers on Realme 3 Pro, Realme C2 and more

The regular Realme X is priced at Yuan 1,499 (approximately Rs 15,000) for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant, Yuan 1,599 (approximately Rs 16,000) for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant and Yuan 1,799 (approximately Rs 18,000) for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant.