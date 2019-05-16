Realme X, Realme X Lite with Snapdragon 710 launched in China: Price, specifications

Realme has launched its first smartphone in the Chinese market, dubbed Realme X. The company has also launched another smartphone, namely Realme X Lite, which seems to be a rebranded Realme 3 Pro.

Realme X has been made available in three RAM/internal storage variants – 4GB RAM/64GB storage, 6GB RAM/64GB storage and 8GB RAM/128GB storage priced at Yuan 1,499 (approximately Rs 15,000), Yuan 1,599 (approximately Rs 16,000) and Yuan 1,799 (approximately Rs 18,000), respectively.

Realme X Lite is priced at Yuan 1,199 (approximately Rs 12,000) for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant, Yuan 1,299 (approximately Rs 13,000) for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant and Yuan 1,499 (approximately Rs 15,000) for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant.

Realme X: Specifications

Realme X sports a 6.5 full HD+ bezel-less AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor paired with an Adreno 616 GPU. The device is Realme’s first smartphone to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor and a motorised pop-up selfie camera.

It runs Google’s latest Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own ColorOS 6 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 3,765mAh battery with support for the company’s own VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology.

The device sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture and a 6P lens paired with a secondary 5MP depth sensor. On the front, it features a 16MP motorised pop-up sensor for taking selfies.

Realme X Lite: Specifications

Realme X Lite is a rebranded version of the recently launched Realme 3 Pro. It sports a 6.3-inch full HD+ IPS display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. Just like the Realme X it is also powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor paired with an Adreno 616 GPU.

It runs Google’s latest Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own ColorOS 6 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,045mAh battery with support for 20W VOOC 3.0 flash charge technology.

The device comes with a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 16MP primary sensor paired with a 5MP secondary sensor. On the front, it features a 25MP sensor for taking selfies.