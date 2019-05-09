Realme X, Realme X Lite: Launch date, specifications and everything we know

Realme will be holding its first launch event in China on May 15, where it is expected to launch its flagship Realme X and a mid-range smartphone, Realme X Lite. The company has been posting a number of details about the smartphone on its official Weibo account.

Both the devices were also recently listed on the Chinese certification website, TENAA with the model numbers RMX1901 for the Realme X and RMX1851 for the Realme X Lite. Here is everything we know about both smartphones:

Realme X

Realme has confirmed via teaser posters it posted on Weibo that the upcoming Realme X will sport a 48MP primary Sony IMX586 sensor on the back. It also confirmed that the device will feature a pop-up selfie camera on the front along with a 91.6 per cent screen-to-body ratio and an AMOLED display.

In the device images posted on TENAA, we can see that the Realme X will sport a truly bezel-less display, dual cameras at the back, gradient back panel and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Realme X will sport a 6.5-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. It will be powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core processor.

The device will come with 4GB of RAM along with 64GB of internal storage. It will run Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own ColorOS 6.0 skin on top and will be backed by a 3,680mAh battery. It will sport a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 48MP primary sensor paired with a 5MP secondary sensor. On the front, it will feature a 16MP pop-up selfie camera.

Realme X Lite

According to different reports, Realme might call this smartphone the Realme X Lite or Realme X Youth Edition. In terms of specifications, Realme X Lite is quite similar to the recently launched Realme 3 Pro.

Realme X Lite from the images on TENAA seems to come with a waterdrop design notch, dual rear cameras and a capacitive fingerprint sensor on the back. It will sport a 6.3-inch full HD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. The device will be powered by an octa-core chipset clocked at 2.2GHz.

The device will come with 4GB/6GB of RAM along with 64GB/128GB internal storage. It will run Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own colorOS 6 skin on top. All of this will be backed by a 3,960mAh battery. It will come with a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 16MP primary sensor paired with a 5MP secondary sensor. On the front, it will feature a 25MP sensor for taking selfies.