Realme X at Rs 16,999, Realme 3i at Rs 7,999 in India: Specifications, sale date and more

Realme unveiled its flagship device Realme X at a launch event in India alongside a budget smartphone Realme 3i. The Realme X is powered by Snapdragon 710 processor and sports a popup selfie camera whereas the Realme 3i is a trimmed down version of the Realme 3 smartphone and it sports a smudge-free textured diamond-cut back panel.

Realme X, Realme 3i: Price, sale date and offers

The Realme X is priced at Rs 16,999 for 4GB RAM +128GB internal storage. The 8GB RAM and 128GB model is priced at Rs 19,999. The onion and garlic editions of the Realme X have also been launched in India with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and the price is the same at Rs 19,999.

The Spider-Man Edition with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs 20,999, which includes a gift box with the Spider Man theme as well. The Realme X will have a Hate-to-wait sale on July 18 on Flipkart and Realme.com at 8pm. The first official sale will take place on July 24 at 12 noon.

The Realme 3i is priced at Rs 7,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The Realme 3i with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will cost Rs 9,999. The phone will go on sale on July 23 at 12 noon on Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme X specifications

Realme X sports a 6.53-inch FHD+ full-screen display without a notch with 2340×1080 pixels resolution, 91.2 per cent screen-to-body ratio, 450nits of maximum brightness levels, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The pop-up selfie camera on the device is a 16MP selfie shooter and it takes about 0.74 seconds to elevate.

As per Realme’s lab tests, the camera has a 200,000 slide cycle that can be translated as 10 years of life span even if a person takes 50 selfies every day. The camera sensor also comes with a fall detection sensor that retracts the popup camera automatically when it detects a free fall.

Realme X sports a dual rear camera setup carrying a primary 48MP camera sensor with f/1.7 aperture clubbed with a depth sensor of 5MP with f/2.4 aperture. The rear camera supports four-in-one pixel binning technology and the camera also comes with Chroma Boost and Nightscape modes.

Realme X is powered by a 10nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor paired with Adreno 616 GPU. The phone comes with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The phone comes with a 3,765mAh battery with support for VOOC Flash Charge 3.0. It runs ColorsOS 6.0 based on Android 9 Pie.

Realme 3i specifications

Realme 3i is available in three colour models — Diamond Blue, Diamond Black, and Diamond Red — with a diamond-cut texture at the back. It sports a 6.2-inch HD+ display with 1520×720 pixels resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio, and 88.3 per cent screen-to-body ratio with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top.

The phone sports a dual rear camera setup carrying a 13MP sensor with f/1.8 aperture clubbed with a 2MP depth sensor and it includes modes like Chroma Boost and Nightscape. The front camera on the device is a 13MP selfie shooter placed in the waterdrop-style notch.

The phone draws power from the 12nm MediaTek Helio P60 processor paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. Realme 3i supports Dual VoLTE, which is still not prevalent on other budget smartphones. It also carries a dedicated microSD card slot. The phone is backed by a 4,230mAh battery and runs ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9 Pie.