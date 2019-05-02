Realme X, Realme X Pro to compete with Redmi’s 855 flagship: Price, specs leaked

Earlier this week Realme shared a teaser for its upcoming smartphone called Realme X with a popup selfie camera aligned to the centre on Weibo. Now, a Chinese tipster has revealed the key specifications of the Realme device along with its price. The leak, spotted by Twitter handle @I_Leak_VN, claims that there are two Realme devices in the pipeline– Realme X and Realme X Pro.

According to the leak, the Realme X will feature the Snapdragon 730 processor whereas the Realme X Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 855 processor. The price of the Realme X will start at Yuan 1,599 (approximately Rs 16,500), while the Realme X Pro will have a starting price of Yuan 2,299 (approximately Rs 23,700).

Realme X leaked specifications and price

As per the leak, Realme X will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor and it will feature a dual rear camera setup of 48MP + 5MP. On the front, the phone will have Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and an in-display fingerprint sensor, which is based on the sixth generation optical fingerprint scanner technology. The Realme X will also feature VOOC 3.0 flash charge technology.

The phone will be available in three storage variants. It will be priced at Yuan 1,599 (approximately Rs 16,500) for 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model, Yuan 1,799 (approximately Rs 18,600) for 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, Yuan 1,999 (approximately Rs 20,600) for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

According to tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, the Realme X will be a competitor to Redmi’s upcoming phone with Snapdragon 730– a lite version of Redmi’s Snapdragon 855 flagship.

Earlier the Realme X was spotted on TENAA with model number RMX1901. While the TENAA listing showed a similar design of the phone with full-screen display and no fingerprint sensor at the back, it also revealed that the phone will have a 6.5-inch HD+ display and a 3,680mAh battery.

In the teaser video shared by Realme on Weibo, we can see a full-screen bezel-less phone without a notch. The popup selfie camera on the phone is aligned to the centre and there is a headphone jack at the top. The back of the phone does not carry a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, which indicated towards an in-display fingerprint sensor (also claimed in this leak).

Realme X Pro leaked specifications and price

The leak claims that the Realme X Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 855 processor and it will compete with the Redmi’s Snapdragon 855 flagship. Rest of the specifications of the Realme X Pro are expected to be the same as the Realme X.

The phone will be priced at Yuan 2,299 (approximately Rs 23,700) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and Yuan 2,599 (approximately Rs 26,800) for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage.