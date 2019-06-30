Realme X India launch expected next month: All you need to know

Realme launched the Realme X alongside the Realme X Lite in China in the month of May 2019. While the Realme X Lite is the rebranded version of the Realme 3 Pro, that was launched by the company in India a while back, the Realme X is a new device with a popup selfie camera.

Soon after the China launch of the Realme X, the Realme CEO Madhav Sheth announced that the device will be making its way to India, but with different specifications. He also stated that the Realme X will have a special edition variant designed specifically for the Indian market, apart from the already unveiled Garlic and Onion special editions.

Realme X India price

Sheth also revealed that the Indian model of Realme X will be priced around Rs 18,000. Notably, the Realme X is priced at Yuan 1,499 (approximately Rs 15,000) for the base 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant in China. The 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant of Realme X is priced at Yuan 1,599 (approximately Rs 16,000), and Yuan 1,799 (approximately Rs 18,000) for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant.

Realme X and the 64MP quad rear camera smartphone

Looking at the China price and Indian price of the Realme X, we can assume that the different specifications are indeed an upgrade for the Realme X India variant. Earlier, Sheth renamed his Twitter name as Madhav X, hinting at the imminent launch of Realme X in India.

However, the company has started to tease the camera samples and first look of a device that will sport a 64MP camera sensor. Realme has shared a teaser on Weibo (in China) for the same device revealing a quad camera setup and a 64MP primary sensor.

So, looks like Realme will be launching the new device in China as Realme X Pro (or some other name), however, it is not confirmed if the company will launch the same device in India as the Realme X or Realme X Pro.

Notably, Realme has announced that the new 64MP camera phone will be launched in India in Q4 2019. The company also announced that it will be revealing something extra for the Indian market in the H2 2019.

Going by the two statements, there is a possibility that Realme will launch a total of two devices in India; the first being Realme X and the other being the new 64MP quad rear camera device as Realme X Pro.

Realme X specifications (China variant)

Realme X was launched in China in May and it sports a 6.5 full HD+ bezel-less AMOLED display, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a motorised pop-up selfie camera. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor paired with an Adreno 616 GPU.

Realme X runs Google’s latest Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own ColorOS 6 skin on top. The phone features a 3,765mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology. It features a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture paired with a secondary 5MP depth sensor. On the front, it features a 16MP pop-up selfie shooter.