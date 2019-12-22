Realme working on 108MP camera phone, to compete with Xiaomi Mi Note 10

Realme confirms that the 108MP camera phone is in works. (Representational image of Realme X2 Pro) Realme confirms that the 108MP camera phone is in works. (Representational image of Realme X2 Pro)

Xiaomi recently unveiled its 108MP camera smartphone Mi CC9 Pro, which has been confirmed to arrive in India as Mi Note 10. However, when Xiaomi decides to release the phone in India, it may not be the only device to have a 108MP sensor. Its competitor Realme is also planning to launch a phone with the same megapixel count.

In an interview to The Mobile Indian, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has confirmed that the brand is indeed working on a smartphone with a 108MP sensor. Sheth did not reveal when users can expect the smartphone but whenever it does, the brand can expect it to be compared with Xiaomi’s Mi Note 10.

The Mi Note 10 or Mi CC9 Pro packs a total of five cameras at the back where the 108MP lens is paired with an ultrawide lens, a portrait lens, a telephoto lens, and a depth sensor. Realme is no stranger to multiple camera system as it already manufacturers a number of devices with the quad-rear camera setup. We can expect Realme’s 108MP camera phone to pack multiple lenses at the back as well.

Xiaomi’s 108MP camera phone is powered by the Snapdragon 730G processor, making it a camera-centric phone and not a flagship device. Currently, Realme has a flagship device Realme X2 Pro — powered by the Snapdragon 855+ processor — under its name but it is hard to tell at the moment whether it’s 108MP phone will be a successor to the X2 Pro or it will be mid-range phone powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 700-series chipset.

Realme recently launched a mid-range smartphone Realme X2 in India alongside the Realme Buds Air and Realme PaySa– a financial service that will offer free Credit Report, Personal Loans, Business Loans, and Screen Insurance.

The brand also has plans to enter the IoT (Internet of Things) segment and Sheth reiterates the information in the interview as well. However, he did not reveal which products we can expect from Realme.

Realme Buds Air launched in India alongside Realme X2 Realme Buds Air launched in India alongside Realme X2

“There are a lot of IoT products which we are planning to bring in India. Realme will not be a mobile brand, it will become a tech lifestyle brand. Our philosophy is quite simple. We will introduce IoT products not just for the sake of it, but we will bring such products that help and benefit the users,” Sheth said.

Sheth also said that they planning to expand their offline presence as well. Currently, the brand has around 10,000 retail stores but it aims to reach 30,000 to 35,000 stores by the end of December 2020. Madhav also said that the brand will enter a different segment in the smartphone industry in 2020.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd