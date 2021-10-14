scorecardresearch
Thursday, October 14, 2021
Realme UI 3.0 beta roadmap revealed: When will your phone get Android 12?

Here's when the Realme UI 3.0 beta update could come to your smartphone.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
October 14, 2021 6:51:34 pm
realme UI 3.0, realme UI, realme,Check out when your Realme phone could get the beta update. (Image Source: Realme)

At the Realme GT Neo 2 launch, the company also spoke about its next software update with Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 soon coming to its phones. The company has now shared a new roadmap for the early access builds of Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 for some of its phones.

The new early-access, or beta builds are expected to be fully functional, but like most early access software, is not the final, stable version of the update and could feature a few bugs. While the beta builds are usually not harmful to your phone, people using their Realme phones as their daily drivers may not want to switch.

Which phones are getting Realme UI 3.0 beta?

As per the information shared by the company. The update is coming to the following phones at the mentioned timeline.

October 2021 – Realme GT 5G

December 2021 – Realme GT Master Edition, Realme GT Neo 2, Realme X7 Max, Realme 8 Pro

Q1 2022 – Realme X7 Pro 5G, Realme X50 Pro 5G, Realme 8/8i, Realme 7 Pro, Realme Narzo 50A, Realme Narzo 30, Realme C25, Realme C25s.

Q2 2022 – Realme X7 5G, Realme X3/X3 Superzoom, Realme 8 5G, Realme 8s 5G, Realme Narzo 30 5G/30 Pro 5G.

Note that this list is for Realme smartphones in India only and not for international markets. The updates are also no indications of when a stable update will come to the above phones.

Realme UI 3.0 will come with new visuals including new 3D icons and a more “spacious” UI layout. There is also Always-On Display customisation, new performance improvements and Android 12’s privacy features like will help users take better care of their personal data.

